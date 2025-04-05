Putin can get 240 billion euros — what's Orban doing here?

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna has publicly warned Ukraine and its allies that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could get back more than 240 billion euros in frozen Russian assets if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocks the extension of EU sanctions against the aggressor country.

Putin may receive hundreds of billions to continue the war

The Estonian Foreign Minister draws attention to the fact that the decision to extend sanctions must be re-evaluated every six months.

It's no secret that the consent of the team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, known for its pro-Russian position, is required each time.

If they block it in June, not only will the sanctions end, but we will also have to hand over 240 billion euros to Putin. How do the heads of state and government intend to explain to the citizens of Europe that they are handing over money to Putin that he intends to use not only against Ukraine, but also against us? Margus Tsakhkna Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

According to the Estonian diplomat, in the event of such a threat, official Brussels will have to confiscate Russian assets — there is a legal possibility for this.

Tsakhkna emphasized that it is the European Union that must guarantee that even if there is no unanimous decision, the funds will not be returned to Putin.

"We cannot demand money from our taxpayers to support Ukraine, not Russia, which is an aggressor," the head of Estonian diplomacy emphasized.

Against this background, the Estonian Foreign Minister proposed depriving Orban of his voting rights in order to prevent a split within the EU.