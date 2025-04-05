Putin can get 240 billion euros — what's Orban doing here?
Putin can get 240 billion euros — what's Orban doing here?

Читати українською
Source:  Spiegel

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna has publicly warned Ukraine and its allies that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could get back more than 240 billion euros in frozen Russian assets if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocks the extension of EU sanctions against the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • Proposals to re-evaluate sanction decisions every six months and confiscate Russian assets to prevent funds from being returned to Putin are being considered.
  • The importance of preventing a split within the EU and protecting the interests of Ukraine and Europe from potential threats posed by Putin's access to vast financial resources.

The Estonian Foreign Minister draws attention to the fact that the decision to extend sanctions must be re-evaluated every six months.

It's no secret that the consent of the team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, known for its pro-Russian position, is required each time.

If they block it in June, not only will the sanctions end, but we will also have to hand over 240 billion euros to Putin. How do the heads of state and government intend to explain to the citizens of Europe that they are handing over money to Putin that he intends to use not only against Ukraine, but also against us?

Margus Tsakhkna

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

According to the Estonian diplomat, in the event of such a threat, official Brussels will have to confiscate Russian assets — there is a legal possibility for this.

Tsakhkna emphasized that it is the European Union that must guarantee that even if there is no unanimous decision, the funds will not be returned to Putin.

"We cannot demand money from our taxpayers to support Ukraine, not Russia, which is an aggressor," the head of Estonian diplomacy emphasized.

Against this background, the Estonian Foreign Minister proposed depriving Orban of his voting rights in order to prevent a split within the EU.

