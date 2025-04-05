According to The Telegraph, French leader Emmanuel Macron may become Europe's chief negotiator with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to establish peace in Ukraine.

As journalists have learned, some members of the "coalition of the determined" are urging the French president to take a key position in negotiations with the Kremlin to end the war.

As of today, Emmanuel Macron and British leader Keir Starmer, who lead a group of countries planning to reach a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, are the most likely negotiators with Putin.

Starmer does not plan to hold talks with Putin as part of Britain's efforts to support Ukraine's defense. Share

Against this background, the publication's insiders at the Elysee Palace made it clear that it is the French president who could take on this role "when the time comes."