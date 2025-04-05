Ending the War. Who Will Negotiate with Putin on behalf of Europe?
Ending the War. Who Will Negotiate with Putin on behalf of Europe?

Macron may represent Europe in talks with Putin
Source:  The Telegraph

According to The Telegraph, French leader Emmanuel Macron may become Europe's chief negotiator with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to establish peace in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Keir Starmer, however, does not plan to engage in talks with Putin as part of Britain's efforts to support Ukraine's defense.
  • Insiders at the Elysee Palace have indicated that Emmanuel Macron could be the primary negotiator from Europe 'when the time comes' to negotiate with Putin.

Macron may represent Europe in talks with Putin

As journalists have learned, some members of the "coalition of the determined" are urging the French president to take a key position in negotiations with the Kremlin to end the war.

As of today, Emmanuel Macron and British leader Keir Starmer, who lead a group of countries planning to reach a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, are the most likely negotiators with Putin.

Starmer does not plan to hold talks with Putin as part of Britain's efforts to support Ukraine's defense.

Against this background, the publication's insiders at the Elysee Palace made it clear that it is the French president who could take on this role "when the time comes."

As mentioned earlier, on April 4, meetings were held in Kyiv between representatives of the official Paris, London, and Kyiv regarding the introduction of European peacekeepers into Ukraine.

