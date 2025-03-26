Macron supported the idea of sending French peacekeepers to Ukraine

Ukraine currently has the largest army in Europe, but the Europeans will still send their peacekeepers as a deterrent to Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on March 26.
The Ukrainian army is the vanguard of all of Europe — Macron
Macron promised to do everything necessary to support Ukraine.
He also supported the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. According to Macron, the deterrent forces would be stationed at military bases in Ukraine in the rear areas.
According to the French president, peacekeepers can train Ukrainian military personnel, provide logistics, and will also serve as a signal to the Kremlin.
This is a signal that if there is a new attack against Ukraine, not only the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be attacked, but also these forces, our deployed contingent. And when our contingent in such a situation finds itself in a direct conflict, it receives instructions directly from the general staffs of its countries. And therefore we will act clearly then, we will not be at the front now, but we will be the guarantors standing on Ukrainian soil, this is a pacifist approach. And the only one who can plunge this whole situation into conflict is Russia, if it again decides to launch a new aggression.
