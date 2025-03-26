Macron supported the idea of sending French peacekeepers to Ukraine

Ukraine currently has the largest army in Europe, but the Europeans will still send their peacekeepers as a deterrent to Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on March 26.

The Ukrainian army is the vanguard of all of Europe — Macron

Macron promised to do everything necessary to support Ukraine.

We will work today to strengthen this army, so that the army is a powerful, deterrent force for the aggressor. We will conduct military planning, programming, training and support, because the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the vanguard of our deterrent force. Emmanuel Macron President of France

He also supported the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. According to Macron, the deterrent forces would be stationed at military bases in Ukraine in the rear areas.

They will not be on the front line, and they will not be on the first line of contact, but they will be forces that will be on Ukrainian soil, and they will be significant deterrent forces. Share

According to the French president, peacekeepers can train Ukrainian military personnel, provide logistics, and will also serve as a signal to the Kremlin.