The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. The EU announced a new "big step"
Category
Politics
Publication date

The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. The EU announced a new "big step"

EU discussions reach new level
Читати українською

According to the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, the formation of a coalition of countries ready to send their troops to Ukraine is a very important decision in providing real security guarantees.

Points of attention

  • The willingness of EU countries to send peacekeepers showcases a united front and a strong message of support for Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.
  • France, the UK, and Sweden are among the countries expected to contribute troops, with France ready to provide about a third of the potential 30,000 troops.

EU discussions reach new level

The European diplomat draws attention to the fact that obtaining a commitment to form a contingent of 30,000 European soldiers for Ukraine "would be a big step."

In her opinion, such a commitment "would become an extremely powerful symbol on the path to reliable security guarantees."

That is, if a coalition of the willing, if the countries you mentioned and others who expressed a desire to send soldiers, their soldiers here, to Ukraine, could bring together 30,000 people, I think that would be a very, very good start, the ambassador emphasized.

What is important to understand is that The Washington Post recently received data indicating that Europe is ready to potentially send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, of which France is ready to provide about a third.

Britain and Sweden had previously officially announced the possible adoption of such a decision.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US promotes UN resolution on Ukraine, taking into account Russia's wishes
The US began to promote Putin's interests
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin may give Ukraine $300 billion in Ros assets — what is the condition?
Putin may give Ukraine $300 billion in Ros assets — what is the condition?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain will strike Russia with a "triple strike" on February 24
Britain will increase support for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?