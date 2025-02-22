The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. The EU announced a new "big step"

According to the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, the formation of a coalition of countries ready to send their troops to Ukraine is a very important decision in providing real security guarantees.

EU discussions reach new level

The European diplomat draws attention to the fact that obtaining a commitment to form a contingent of 30,000 European soldiers for Ukraine "would be a big step."

In her opinion, such a commitment "would become an extremely powerful symbol on the path to reliable security guarantees."

That is, if a coalition of the willing, if the countries you mentioned and others who expressed a desire to send soldiers, their soldiers here, to Ukraine, could bring together 30,000 people, I think that would be a very, very good start, the ambassador emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that The Washington Post recently received data indicating that Europe is ready to potentially send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, of which France is ready to provide about a third.