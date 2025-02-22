The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. The EU announced a new "big step"

According to the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, the formation of a coalition of countries ready to send their troops to Ukraine is a very important decision in providing real security guarantees.
Points of attention
- The willingness of EU countries to send peacekeepers showcases a united front and a strong message of support for Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.
- France, the UK, and Sweden are among the countries expected to contribute troops, with France ready to provide about a third of the potential 30,000 troops.
EU discussions reach new level
The European diplomat draws attention to the fact that obtaining a commitment to form a contingent of 30,000 European soldiers for Ukraine "would be a big step."
In her opinion, such a commitment "would become an extremely powerful symbol on the path to reliable security guarantees."
What is important to understand is that The Washington Post recently received data indicating that Europe is ready to potentially send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, of which France is ready to provide about a third.
Britain and Sweden had previously officially announced the possible adoption of such a decision.
