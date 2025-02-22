According to journalists, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may agree to use $300 billion in Russian assets frozen in Europe to rebuild Ukraine.

Putin is allegedly ready to make concessions to end the war

Journalist insiders claim that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin has his own condition — part of the $300 billion must be spent on the territories of Ukraine that Russia has seized.

Despite the fact that negotiations between Washington and Moscow have only recently begun, anonymous sources say that this is one of the ideas already being discussed in the aggressor country.

It is quite possible that Putin would agree to such concessions as part of a peace agreement to end the war.

The idea that Russia might agree to use frozen money to help rebuild Ukraine has not been previously reported, and it could provide insight into what concessions Moscow might make. Share

Two years ago, the G7 announced that Russian sovereign funds would remain frozen until Russia paid for the damage it had caused to Ukraine.