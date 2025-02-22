Trump made a new demand to Zelensky and Putin

White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump believes that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should work together to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Against this backdrop, the US president has demanded a meeting between them.
- In addition to the demand for talks, Trump also announced that the agreement with Ukraine on minerals is nearing completion and expected to be signed soon.
- Trump's statement about the necessity of a meeting between Zelensky and Putin was made during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Secretary of Commerce, showing his commitment to addressing the conflict.
Trump demands direct talks between Zelensky and Putin
The US President made a statement on this matter during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Secretary of Commerce.
He began to convince everyone that the aggressor country, Russia, was interested in signing the agreement.
In addition, Donald Trump added that negotiations between Washington and Moscow will begin on February 25 in Saudi Arabia.
Against this backdrop, the head of the White House denied rumors about his alleged plans to visit Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the so-called "Victory Day."
Moreover, Donald Trump officially confirmed that the agreement with Ukraine on minerals is close to completion, so it is supposed to be signed soon.
