Trump made a new demand to Zelensky and Putin

White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump believes that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should work together to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Against this backdrop, the US president has demanded a meeting between them.

Trump demands direct talks between Zelensky and Putin

The US President made a statement on this matter during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Secretary of Commerce.

He began to convince everyone that the aggressor country, Russia, was interested in signing the agreement.

In addition, Donald Trump added that negotiations between Washington and Moscow will begin on February 25 in Saudi Arabia.

I think President Putin and President Zelenskyy will have to meet. Because you know what? We want to stop the killing of millions of people. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the head of the White House denied rumors about his alleged plans to visit Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the so-called "Victory Day."