Trump made a new demand to Zelensky and Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump made a new demand to Zelensky and Putin

Trump demands direct talks between Zelensky and Putin
Читати українською

White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump believes that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should work together to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Against this backdrop, the US president has demanded a meeting between them.

Points of attention

  • In addition to the demand for talks, Trump also announced that the agreement with Ukraine on minerals is nearing completion and expected to be signed soon.
  • Trump's statement about the necessity of a meeting between Zelensky and Putin was made during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Secretary of Commerce, showing his commitment to addressing the conflict.

Trump demands direct talks between Zelensky and Putin

The US President made a statement on this matter during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Secretary of Commerce.

He began to convince everyone that the aggressor country, Russia, was interested in signing the agreement.

In addition, Donald Trump added that negotiations between Washington and Moscow will begin on February 25 in Saudi Arabia.

I think President Putin and President Zelenskyy will have to meet. Because you know what? We want to stop the killing of millions of people.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the head of the White House denied rumors about his alleged plans to visit Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the so-called "Victory Day."

Moreover, Donald Trump officially confirmed that the agreement with Ukraine on minerals is close to completion, so it is supposed to be signed soon.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sanctions against Russia. The US has made a demand to the European Union
The US is talking about lifting sanctions on Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain may send Typhoon fighters to Ukraine
Britain may send Typhoon fighters to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US is threatening to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink —what is the reason?
The States continue to blackmail Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?