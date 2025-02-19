Britain may send Typhoon fighters to Ukraine

As journalists have learned, official London is currently actively considering the scenario of sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine. In this way, the United Kingdom intends to carry out an airspace patrol mission.
Points of attention
- The deployment of Typhoon fighters could significantly enhance Ukraine's security guarantees, demonstrating a strategic commitment to supporting the country's defense capabilities in the face of external threats.
- British ministers are actively analyzing options for ensuring Ukraine's security without extensive troop deployment, suggesting a potential new approach to safeguarding the region.
Typhoon can strengthen Ukraine's defense
According to The Times, this topic is currently the focus of British ministers.
They are currently analyzing in detail options for security guarantees for Ukraine without the need to deploy a large number of troops on its territory.
According to one insider, the "air patrol" mission does make sense, but there are nuances here.
First of all, a considerable number of aircraft are needed, as well as air defense systems to protect the fighters.
According to the editorial board, such a mission led by Great Britain could be created based on the model of NATO missions already underway in the Baltic countries.
