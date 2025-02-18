Putin offered Trump a deal on natural resources
Category
Economics
Publication date

Putin offered Trump a deal on natural resources

What Putin is offering Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has proposed a deal to the administration of US leader Donald Trump regarding Russian natural resources. Moscow is reportedly interested in joint projects with the US in the Arctic.

Points of attention

  • The Russian dictator aims for increased domestic drilling and hydrocarbon exploration technologies by 2025, with an ultimate share target of 80%.
  • The proposed deal between Putin and Trump regarding Russian natural resources could have significant implications for the global energy market and geopolitical relationships.

What Putin is offering Trump

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, made a statement on this occasion.

The latter began to claim that American oil companies had previously done "very successful business" in Russia. He also added that the sanctions had allegedly caused losses of about $300 billion.

"We believe that at some point they will return, because why would they give up the opportunity to access Russian natural resources that Russia has given them?" said a close aide to the Russian dictator.

What is important to understand is that before the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Exxon Mobil was the only major American company engaged in oil production in the Russian Federation.

It owned 30% of the Sakhalin-1 project, but after the imposition of sanctions it announced its withdrawal. Despite this, it was never able to sell its stake — official Moscow extended the terms several times, the last time until the end of 2026.

The Russian dictator wanted the country to have its own drilling and hydrocarbon exploration technologies by 2025, and their share would reach 80%.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The first negotiations between the US and Russia have ended — what was agreed upon
First results of the US-Russia talks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy voiced a proposal to Erdogan to end the war
Zelenskyy made an important statement in Turkey
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sanctions against Russia. The US has made a demand to the European Union
The US is talking about lifting sanctions on Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?