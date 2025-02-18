Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has proposed a deal to the administration of US leader Donald Trump regarding Russian natural resources. Moscow is reportedly interested in joint projects with the US in the Arctic.

What Putin is offering Trump

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, made a statement on this occasion.

The latter began to claim that American oil companies had previously done "very successful business" in Russia. He also added that the sanctions had allegedly caused losses of about $300 billion.

"We believe that at some point they will return, because why would they give up the opportunity to access Russian natural resources that Russia has given them?" said a close aide to the Russian dictator. Share

What is important to understand is that before the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Exxon Mobil was the only major American company engaged in oil production in the Russian Federation.

It owned 30% of the Sakhalin-1 project, but after the imposition of sanctions it announced its withdrawal. Despite this, it was never able to sell its stake — official Moscow extended the terms several times, the last time until the end of 2026.

The Russian dictator wanted the country to have its own drilling and hydrocarbon exploration technologies by 2025, and their share would reach 80%.