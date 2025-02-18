The first negotiations between the US and Russia have ended — what was agreed upon
Category
Politics
Publication date

The first negotiations between the US and Russia have ended — what was agreed upon

First results of the US-Russia talks
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Riyadh lasted 4.5 hours. After that, the White House and the Kremlin will work together to create conditions for a meeting between the US president and the Russian dictator.

Points of attention

  • Russia and the United States allegedly plan to develop bilateral relations.
  • Separate teams will begin a dialogue on ending the war that the Russian Federation is waging against Ukraine.

First results of the US-Russia talks

According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, the negotiations between the US and Russian delegations "went well."

He also claims that Washington and Moscow have agreed to advance bilateral relations.

The meeting between Putin and Trump is unlikely to take place next week, it is difficult to talk about specific dates, intensive work is needed, Ushakov said.

In addition, he noted that "separate teams" of US and Russian negotiators will begin contacts regarding Ukraine "in due course," but did not specify when this would happen.

What is important to understand is that on February 18, negotiations were held in Saudi Arabia between the US and Russian delegations.

Within the framework of this meeting, the parties planned to discuss economic cooperation and the "Ukrainian settlement issue."

The interests of dictator Putin this time were represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
700 billion euros for Ukraine. What is known about the negotiations in the EU
Ukraine may receive large-scale assistance from the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe is ready. EU has promised the US assistance to Ukraine
European Commission
The European Union agreed to Trump's demands
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France horrified by Trump and Putin's 'unthinkable alliance'
Trump-Putin dialogue scares France

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?