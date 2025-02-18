The first negotiations between the US and Russia have ended — what was agreed upon

The talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Riyadh lasted 4.5 hours. After that, the White House and the Kremlin will work together to create conditions for a meeting between the US president and the Russian dictator.

First results of the US-Russia talks

According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, the negotiations between the US and Russian delegations "went well."

He also claims that Washington and Moscow have agreed to advance bilateral relations.

The meeting between Putin and Trump is unlikely to take place next week, it is difficult to talk about specific dates, intensive work is needed, Ushakov said. Share

In addition, he noted that "separate teams" of US and Russian negotiators will begin contacts regarding Ukraine "in due course," but did not specify when this would happen.

What is important to understand is that on February 18, negotiations were held in Saudi Arabia between the US and Russian delegations.

Within the framework of this meeting, the parties planned to discuss economic cooperation and the "Ukrainian settlement issue."