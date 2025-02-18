France horrified by Trump and Putin's 'unthinkable alliance'
France horrified by Trump and Putin's 'unthinkable alliance'

Trump-Putin dialogue scares France
Читати українською
Source:  BFM TV

Official Paris has drawn parallels between current events around Ukraine and the 1930s, and French leader Emmanuel Macron's team is alarmed by signs of an "alliance" between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • An emergency summit in Paris failed to reach agreements on deploying troops to Ukraine and providing security guarantees, revealing divisions within the EU.
  • Concerns are raised over the marginalization of Europe and the weakness of the European Union amidst the growing influence of Trump and Putin.

Trump-Putin dialogue scares France

French Prime Minister François Bayrou made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the meeting of European leaders, which took place the day before at the Elysee Palace, "did not reduce the number of concerns" against the background of the current situation.

The politician also drew attention to the fact that current events echo the events of the 1930s.

For the first time since 1945, war could come to Europe, to us... One can see an unthinkable alliance between Putin and Trump, which marginalizes Europe, the French Prime Minister emphasized.

François Bayrou does not hide that it pains him to see the weakness of the European Union in this situation.

What is important to understand is that on February 17, an emergency summit of the leaders of the largest EU states and Britain was held in Paris — it was convened by Emmanuel Macron.

According to journalists, during it, it was not possible to agree on the deployment of troops to Ukraine and security guarantees for it.

