Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is now willing to hold talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, although he has previously stated the opposite.

Putin again talks about negotiations with Zelensky

Putin has repeatedly said that he is ready to negotiate with Zelensky if necessary. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Despite this, the Russian dictator's spokesman began to cynically claim that the consolidation of agreements should be discussed taking into account the existing possibility of challenging the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Peskov is lying that the aggressor country Russia is focused on a peaceful resolution to the war against Ukraine.

The main thing for Russia is to achieve its goals in the situation in Ukraine, mainly through peaceful means, the Kremlin spokesman assures. Share

The approximate date of the meeting between Putin and Trump may be determined at a meeting of delegations in Riyadh.

What is important to understand is that on the morning of February 18, negotiations between the US and Russian delegations began in Saudi Arabia.