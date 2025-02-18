Putin is ready for talks with Zelensky, but there is one "but"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin is ready for talks with Zelensky, but there is one "but"

Putin again talks about negotiations with Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is now willing to hold talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, although he has previously stated the opposite.

Points of attention

  • Moscow continues to lie about the illegitimacy of the Ukrainian president.
  • A possible date for the meeting between Putin and Trump will be determined during the delegations' talks in Riyadh.

Putin again talks about negotiations with Zelensky

Putin has repeatedly said that he is ready to negotiate with Zelensky if necessary.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

Despite this, the Russian dictator's spokesman began to cynically claim that the consolidation of agreements should be discussed taking into account the existing possibility of challenging the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Peskov is lying that the aggressor country Russia is focused on a peaceful resolution to the war against Ukraine.

The main thing for Russia is to achieve its goals in the situation in Ukraine, mainly through peaceful means, the Kremlin spokesman assures.

The approximate date of the meeting between Putin and Trump may be determined at a meeting of delegations in Riyadh.

What is important to understand is that on the morning of February 18, negotiations between the US and Russian delegations began in Saudi Arabia.

As part of this meeting, the Trump and Putin teams will discuss economic cooperation and the "Ukrainian settlement issue."

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tougher than sanctions: What's wrong with Trump's mineral deal
Trump wants to take advantage of Ukraine's vulnerability
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron announced the results of the emergency summit on Ukraine
Macron summed up the results of the summit in France
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Has Europe agreed to send troops to Ukraine — media reports
The Paris summit failed

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?