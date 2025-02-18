Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is now willing to hold talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, although he has previously stated the opposite.
Points of attention
- Moscow continues to lie about the illegitimacy of the Ukrainian president.
- A possible date for the meeting between Putin and Trump will be determined during the delegations' talks in Riyadh.
Putin again talks about negotiations with Zelensky
Despite this, the Russian dictator's spokesman began to cynically claim that the consolidation of agreements should be discussed taking into account the existing possibility of challenging the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Peskov is lying that the aggressor country Russia is focused on a peaceful resolution to the war against Ukraine.
The approximate date of the meeting between Putin and Trump may be determined at a meeting of delegations in Riyadh.
What is important to understand is that on the morning of February 18, negotiations between the US and Russian delegations began in Saudi Arabia.
As part of this meeting, the Trump and Putin teams will discuss economic cooperation and the "Ukrainian settlement issue."
