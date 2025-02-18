Macron announced the results of the emergency summit on Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

French leader Emmanuel Macron revealed the results of an emergency summit in Paris. He also added that he had held talks on the matter with US and Ukrainian presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • The French President pointed out the importance of joint efforts between Europe, the United States, and Ukraine to end the war.
  • Emmanuel Macron warned against the risk of stopping the war and reaching a ceasefire like the Minsk agreements.

The French President emphasized that he and other European leaders truly desire a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine.

According to Macron, everyone is ready to work actively for this.

To achieve this, Russia must stop its aggression, and this must be accompanied by strong, reliable security guarantees for the Ukrainians. Otherwise, there is a great risk that this ceasefire will end like the Minsk agreements. We will work on this together with all the Europeans, Americans and Ukrainians. This is key.

The French leader added that Europe must invest more in its defense and increase competitiveness for the needs of the present and the future.

According to Macron, work will continue on the basis of the European Commission's proposals — both regarding support for Ukraine and the development and investment in the bloc's defense.

This agenda, set in 2022 at the Versailles summit, simply needs to be implemented. Decisions, actions, coherence. And quickly.

