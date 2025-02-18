Macron announced the results of the emergency summit on Ukraine

French leader Emmanuel Macron revealed the results of an emergency summit in Paris. He also added that he had held talks on the matter with US and Ukrainian presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- The French President pointed out the importance of joint efforts between Europe, the United States, and Ukraine to end the war.
- Emmanuel Macron warned against the risk of stopping the war and reaching a ceasefire like the Minsk agreements.
Macron summed up the results of the summit in France
The French President emphasized that he and other European leaders truly desire a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine.
According to Macron, everyone is ready to work actively for this.
The French leader added that Europe must invest more in its defense and increase competitiveness for the needs of the present and the future.
According to Macron, work will continue on the basis of the European Commission's proposals — both regarding support for Ukraine and the development and investment in the bloc's defense.
