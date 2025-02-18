AFU destroyed 337 units of weapons and equipment of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,170 Russian invaders, as well as neutralized 12 tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, and 53 enemy artillery systems. In total, 139 combat clashes took place on the front on February 17.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported extensive enemy activity on February 17, including missile launches, air strikes, and artillery shelling.
- The Defense Forces effectively targeted multiple areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, and electronic warfare assets of the invaders.
Losses of the Russian army as of February 18, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/18/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 861,090 (+1,170) people,
tanks — 10,101 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles — 21,075 (+12) units,
artillery systems — 23,275 (+53) units,
MLRS — 1,285 (+2) units,
air defense systems — 1,068 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 25,586 (+181) units,
cruise missiles — 3,064 (+1) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37,679 (+74) units,
special equipment — 3,751 (+1) units.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 17, the Russian army launched one missile and 71 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and 99 anti-aircraft missiles.
In addition, the enemy used 2,923 kamikaze drones for attacks.
The Russians launched about five thousand artillery shells, 93 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.
