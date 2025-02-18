Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 strike drones

During Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine, air defense forces managed to destroy 103 drones. In addition, it is indicated that another 67 were lost in location.
Points of attention
- The Russian army carried out an air attack from six directions at once.
- The attack zone included Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and other regions.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 18 — first details
Russia carried out a new air attack with drones of various types from six directions at once: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, TOT Crimea. It began on the evening of February 17.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 67 enemy drones have been lost in the air. No negative consequences have been recorded yet.
That night, the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions came under enemy attack.
