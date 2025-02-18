Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 strike drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 strike drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 18 — first details
Читати українською

During Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine, air defense forces managed to destroy 103 drones. In addition, it is indicated that another 67 were lost in location.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army carried out an air attack from six directions at once.
  • The attack zone included Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and other regions.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 18 — first details

Russia carried out a new air attack with drones of various types from six directions at once: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, TOT Crimea. It began on the evening of February 17.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 103 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 67 enemy drones have been lost in the air. No negative consequences have been recorded yet.

That night, the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions came under enemy attack.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz is ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but there is a nuance
Merz is ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but there is a nuance
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Denmark named the cheapest way to save Ukraine
Denmark named the cheapest way to save Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US and Russian representatives held their first meeting in Saudi Arabia
What is known about the first meeting of the Trump and Putin teams

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?