Future candidate for Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz has officially confirmed his plan to change Germany's policy regarding the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the elections.
Points of attention
- Ukraine can count on Taurus missiles if Merz comes to power in Germany.
- The politician noted that he would not be influenced by the US position on this issue.
Ukraine may get Taurus if Merz wins
A German politician made a statement on this matter at the Munich Security Conference.
According to Merz, his approach to strengthening support for Ukraine, which was announced in 2024, has not changed in any way.
According to the German politician, the main condition for providing Ukraine with long-range German Taurus missiles is to hold negotiations between donors to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is worth noting that he excluded the United States from the participants in these consultations.
More on the topic
