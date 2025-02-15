Merz is ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but there is a nuance
Politics
Politics

Merz is ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but there is a nuance
Future candidate for Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz has officially confirmed his plan to change Germany's policy regarding the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the elections.

  • Ukraine can count on Taurus missiles if Merz comes to power in Germany.
  • The politician noted that he would not be influenced by the US position on this issue.

Ukraine may get Taurus if Merz wins

A German politician made a statement on this matter at the Munich Security Conference.

According to Merz, his approach to strengthening support for Ukraine, which was announced in 2024, has not changed in any way.

My position and the position of my faction has always been clear (regarding the readiness to supply not only missiles — ed.). My personal position is to increase the supply of European weapons to Ukraine.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

CDU leader

According to the German politician, the main condition for providing Ukraine with long-range German Taurus missiles is to hold negotiations between donors to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that he excluded the United States from the participants in these consultations.

We must be ready to supply, but only if we agree with our European partners, and here I am talking about Britain and France (which also have long-range missiles at their disposal), on the division of roles.

