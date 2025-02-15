"We will not support it." Scholz stood up for Ukraine after US statements

German leader Olaf Scholz is demanding that the United States and other countries respect Ukraine's sovereign independence in future negotiations with the aggressor country Russia. According to the chancellor, Germany will never support any other approach to matters.

Germany will not recognize and will not support a dictated peace

As Olaf Scholz noted, all of Ukraine's allies want the war waged by Russia to end as soon as possible, because so many innocent people have died.

Despite this, he recalled that Ukraine must be able to effectively defend itself even in the event of peace.

At the end of any negotiated settlement, Ukraine must have the military to repel any new Russian attack. Financially, materially, and logistically, this will be a huge challenge. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

He also made it clear that Germany would in no way support a peace dictated to Ukraine.

According to the German leader, there will be peace only when Ukraine's sovereignty is ensured.