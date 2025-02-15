German leader Olaf Scholz is demanding that the United States and other countries respect Ukraine's sovereign independence in future negotiations with the aggressor country Russia. According to the chancellor, Germany will never support any other approach to matters.
Points of attention
- Olaf Scholz advocated respect for Ukraine's sovereignty in the context of future negotiations.
- Germany supports Ukraine's right to self-defense and rejects a dictated peace with Russia.
Germany will not recognize and will not support a dictated peace
As Olaf Scholz noted, all of Ukraine's allies want the war waged by Russia to end as soon as possible, because so many innocent people have died.
Despite this, he recalled that Ukraine must be able to effectively defend itself even in the event of peace.
He also made it clear that Germany would in no way support a peace dictated to Ukraine.
According to the German leader, there will be peace only when Ukraine's sovereignty is ensured.
Olaf Scholz also drew attention to the fact that dictator Putin is already escalating the situation with dangerous actions against NATO members.
