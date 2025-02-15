Zelenskyy revealed Ukraine's master plan for 2025
Ukraine
Zelenskyy revealed Ukraine's master plan for 2025

Zelenskyy revealed Ukraine's master plan for 2025
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is determined to stop the war waged by Russia and achieve a just peace as early as 2025. He made this statement during the Munich Security Conference.

  • Ukraine's key tasks are to prepare proposals, submit them to the US President, and work on a joint plan.
  • Zelensky is convinced that Trump can stop Putin and the war.

Zelensky believes that 2025 will be decisive for Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, it is now extremely important to prepare all proposals within a month.

After that, they need to be handed over to US President Donald Trump, find time for joint meetings, and create a joint plan.

Only then can it be placed on the table of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

President Trump is strong, he can do it, impose sanctions in any way he wants. And after that, we will stop the war in 2025, that is the goal, that is our plan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

By the way, the Ukrainian leader also warned that Putin agreed to start peace talks in order to have time to accumulate strength for further hostilities, not to end the war.

Moreover, the Russian dictator expects the West to lift sanctions against Russia if he imitates a desire for negotiations.

