Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is determined to stop the war waged by Russia and achieve a just peace as early as 2025. He made this statement during the Munich Security Conference.
Zelensky believes that 2025 will be decisive for Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian leader, it is now extremely important to prepare all proposals within a month.
After that, they need to be handed over to US President Donald Trump, find time for joint meetings, and create a joint plan.
Only then can it be placed on the table of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
By the way, the Ukrainian leader also warned that Putin agreed to start peace talks in order to have time to accumulate strength for further hostilities, not to end the war.
Moreover, the Russian dictator expects the West to lift sanctions against Russia if he imitates a desire for negotiations.
