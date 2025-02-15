Zelenskyy called for the creation of the Armed Forces of Europe
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy called for the creation of the Armed Forces of Europe

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky believes that Europe needs its own army
Читати українською

On February 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly addressed all European countries during the Munich Security Conference. He emphasized that the time has come to create a European Armed Forces.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy pointed to the end of the old relations between Europe and America.
  • Europe needs its own army to adapt to the new realities of the geopolitical arena.

Zelensky believes that Europe needs its own army

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that "decades of old relations between Europe and America are coming to an end."

According to him, this fact is confirmed by yesterday's speech by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance.

From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adapt to this. Many leaders have said that Europe needs its own army - a European army. I believe that the time has come. We need to create a European Armed Forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the United States can now say "no" to Europe on many issues that pose a threat to the continent.

What about your armies? Are they ready? If Russia starts a war under a foreign flag?.. Belarus borders three NATO countries. It has effectively become a springboard for Russian military operations. According to Putin and Lukashenko, Belarus now has banned weapons — medium-range missiles and even nuclear weapons. Putin clearly sees Belarus as another Russian province.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz demands to declare a "state of emergency" amid events in Ukraine
Scholz made an urgent appeal to the Bundestag
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin actually agreed to negotiations — Zelenskyy's explanation
Why Putin actually agreed to negotiations — Zelenskyy's explanation
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media learned details of Trump's secret proposal to Zelensky
The US wants 50% ownership of Ukrainian minerals

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?