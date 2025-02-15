On February 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly addressed all European countries during the Munich Security Conference. He emphasized that the time has come to create a European Armed Forces.

Zelensky believes that Europe needs its own army

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that "decades of old relations between Europe and America are coming to an end."

According to him, this fact is confirmed by yesterday's speech by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance.

From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adapt to this. Many leaders have said that Europe needs its own army - a European army. I believe that the time has come. We need to create a European Armed Forces. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the United States can now say "no" to Europe on many issues that pose a threat to the continent.