On February 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly addressed all European countries during the Munich Security Conference. He emphasized that the time has come to create a European Armed Forces.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy pointed to the end of the old relations between Europe and America.
- Europe needs its own army to adapt to the new realities of the geopolitical arena.
Zelensky believes that Europe needs its own army
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that "decades of old relations between Europe and America are coming to an end."
According to him, this fact is confirmed by yesterday's speech by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance.
According to the head of state, the United States can now say "no" to Europe on many issues that pose a threat to the continent.
