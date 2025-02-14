Scholz demands to declare a "state of emergency" amid events in Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

German leader Olaf Scholz has officially called on the German parliament to urgently adopt a resolution recognizing Russia's war against Ukraine and its consequences for Europe as an "emergency situation."

Points of attention

  • The Bundestag must adopt a resolution on the serious consequences of war for the security of Germany and Europe.
  • Scholz supports reform of the "debt brake" to ensure investment in defense and security.

According to the German Chancellor, the Bundestag should adopt a resolution as soon as possible to classify the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and its serious consequences for the security of Germany and Europe as an emergency situation within the meaning of Article 115, paragraph 2 of the Constitution.

This will mean that our support for Ukraine, which is more important than ever today, will no longer come at the expense of other tasks that our state must perform for its own citizens.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

So far, the German leader has not explained what specific amounts of aid are being discussed and from what sources the funding will come.

Despite this, Olaf Scholz once again spoke about reforming the so-called "debt brake" to open up additional opportunities for investing in defense and security.

"It's about the peace and security of our country," the German Chancellor added.

According to him, given the statements and actions of US President Donald Trump, the answer to this question can no longer be ignored.

