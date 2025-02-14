Ending the war. Trump made a clear promise to Ukraine
Ending the war. Trump made a clear promise to Ukraine

The White House
Trump confirmed the importance of Ukraine's participation in negotiations to end the war
US leader Donald Trump has publicly promised that Ukraine will be a participant in all negotiations to end the war waged by the aggressor country Russia. According to the US president, no one will decide Ukraine's future without it.

Points of attention

  • Trump stressed the importance of Ukraine's participation in ending the war.
  • The US President assessed his talks with Zelensky and Putin.

Journalists asked the head of the White House whether Ukraine would be directly involved in further "peace negotiations" that the US president will conduct with Russia.

Donald Trump responded to this:

Of course, they will. They are part of this. We will have Ukraine, we will have Russia, there will be other people involved.

However, the American leader has not yet explained which "other people" he is referring to.

Against this backdrop, Trump also mentioned conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the head of the White House, he considers them "good."

Some say I should have called Zelensky first. But I don't think so. We need to find out whether Russia wants to make a deal or not. I know Zelensky wants to make a deal because he told me. Now I know that Russia wants to make a deal too.

