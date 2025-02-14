Ending the war. Trump made a clear promise to Ukraine

US leader Donald Trump has publicly promised that Ukraine will be a participant in all negotiations to end the war waged by the aggressor country Russia. According to the US president, no one will decide Ukraine's future without it.
Journalists asked the head of the White House whether Ukraine would be directly involved in further "peace negotiations" that the US president will conduct with Russia.
Donald Trump responded to this:
However, the American leader has not yet explained which "other people" he is referring to.
Against this backdrop, Trump also mentioned conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
According to the head of the White House, he considers them "good."
