Boris Johnson named the only way to save Ukraine from Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Boris Johnson named the only way to save Ukraine from Putin

Boris Johnson named the only way to save Ukraine from Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Daily Mail

Former British leader Boris Johnson believes the West must provide Ukraine with real security guarantees. If this does not happen, the war will end in the triumph of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • To end the war, the determination of Ukraine's allies is necessary.
  • Boris Johnson reminded that territorial compromises will not stop Putin.

Johnson believes Trump will stop Putin

The British politician draws attention to the fact that now is the moment when Ukraine's allies must "shock Putin with the strength of their determination."

According to Johnson, it is American leader Donald Trump who can do this.

The former British Prime Minister also reminded the West that no territorial compromises will stop the war, because Putin's main goal is not the territory of Ukraine.

According to Johnson, the question is not about the land, but about the future of Ukraine — whether it will be part of the West or fall back under the control of the Kremlin:

If we do not resolve the fate of Ukraine as part of the West, protected by Western security guarantees, Putin will be assured of triumph. He will keep what he has and use his position to destabilize and attack Ukraine by any means necessary until the government in Kyiv falls, civil war breaks out, and the entire country returns to his orbit.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

According to the former British leader, the war will end only when Putin understands that Ukraine will never return to his control.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a big mistake regarding Russia. Why it is dangerous for Ukraine
Trump did not calculate all the steps to maximize pressure on Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine
Trump revealed his plans for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Putin will stop the war against Ukraine — General Clark's prediction
Putin still believes he can take over all of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?