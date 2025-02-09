Former British leader Boris Johnson believes the West must provide Ukraine with real security guarantees. If this does not happen, the war will end in the triumph of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Johnson believes Trump will stop Putin

The British politician draws attention to the fact that now is the moment when Ukraine's allies must "shock Putin with the strength of their determination."

According to Johnson, it is American leader Donald Trump who can do this.

The former British Prime Minister also reminded the West that no territorial compromises will stop the war, because Putin's main goal is not the territory of Ukraine.

According to Johnson, the question is not about the land, but about the future of Ukraine — whether it will be part of the West or fall back under the control of the Kremlin:

If we do not resolve the fate of Ukraine as part of the West, protected by Western security guarantees, Putin will be assured of triumph. He will keep what he has and use his position to destabilize and attack Ukraine by any means necessary until the government in Kyiv falls, civil war breaks out, and the entire country returns to his orbit. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

According to the former British leader, the war will end only when Putin understands that Ukraine will never return to his control.