Former British leader Boris Johnson believes the West must provide Ukraine with real security guarantees. If this does not happen, the war will end in the triumph of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- To end the war, the determination of Ukraine's allies is necessary.
- Boris Johnson reminded that territorial compromises will not stop Putin.
Johnson believes Trump will stop Putin
The British politician draws attention to the fact that now is the moment when Ukraine's allies must "shock Putin with the strength of their determination."
According to Johnson, it is American leader Donald Trump who can do this.
The former British Prime Minister also reminded the West that no territorial compromises will stop the war, because Putin's main goal is not the territory of Ukraine.
According to Johnson, the question is not about the land, but about the future of Ukraine — whether it will be part of the West or fall back under the control of the Kremlin:
According to the former British leader, the war will end only when Putin understands that Ukraine will never return to his control.
