Trump announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine

White House President Donald Trump said he plans to sign a $500 million deal with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for mineral and gas extraction in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump is considering a plan to obtain rare earth metals from Ukraine in exchange for supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted positively to the US president's idea.
Trump revealed his plans for Ukraine
The American leader believes that the agreement would be acceptable for any potential peace initiative.
He did not want to disclose when exactly it would be signed and how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to his proposal.
As you know, Donald Trump recently announced that he plans to sign an agreement with Ukraine to obtain rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for the supply of weapons to wage war against Russia.
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently stated, if an agreement is signed with Donald Trump's team, the United States and Ukraine can jointly develop minerals on Ukrainian territory.
