Trump announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine

White House President Donald Trump said he plans to sign a $500 million deal with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for mineral and gas extraction in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees.

Trump revealed his plans for Ukraine

The American leader believes that the agreement would be acceptable for any potential peace initiative.

He did not want to disclose when exactly it would be signed and how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to his proposal.

We want to make a deal with Ukraine where they guarantee what we give them with their rare earth metals and other things. Donald Trump President of the United States

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently stated, if an agreement is signed with Donald Trump's team, the United States and Ukraine can jointly develop minerals on Ukrainian territory.