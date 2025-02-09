Trump announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump announced a large-scale agreement with Ukraine

Trump revealed his plans for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Post

White House President Donald Trump said he plans to sign a $500 million deal with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for mineral and gas extraction in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump is considering a plan to obtain rare earth metals from Ukraine in exchange for supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted positively to the US president's idea.

Trump revealed his plans for Ukraine

The American leader believes that the agreement would be acceptable for any potential peace initiative.

He did not want to disclose when exactly it would be signed and how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to his proposal.

As you know, Donald Trump recently announced that he plans to sign an agreement with Ukraine to obtain rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for the supply of weapons to wage war against Russia.

We want to make a deal with Ukraine where they guarantee what we give them with their rare earth metals and other things.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently stated, if an agreement is signed with Donald Trump's team, the United States and Ukraine can jointly develop minerals on Ukrainian territory.

Americans have helped the most, and therefore Americans should earn the most. And they should have that priority, and they will have it. I would also like to talk about this with President Trump.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In 5 minutes. A new scenario for the end of the war has been proposed in Poland
In 5 minutes. A new scenario for the end of the war has been proposed in Poland
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has revealed Russia's key strategy in the war against Ukraine
Russia cannot be stopped at the front alone
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
It will be quick. Trump discussed ending the war with Putin
Details of Trump-Putin talks

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?