It will be quick. Trump discussed ending the war with Putin

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed for the first time that he had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during which the US president tried to negotiate a halt to Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump believes that Putin is supposedly worried about killings on the battlefield.
- The US President announced the existence of a specific plan to end the war.
Details of Trump-Putin talks
Media representatives asked the US president to clarify how many times he spoke with Putin. Donald Trump replied: "I'd rather keep quiet."
According to the American leader, the Russian dictator is "really concerned" about the killings on the battlefield.
In addition, the head of the White House once again reiterated that he has always had a "good relationship" with Putin and accused Joe Biden of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
According to Donald Trump, he has a specific plan to end the war.
More on the topic
