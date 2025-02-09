It will be quick. Trump discussed ending the war with Putin
It will be quick. Trump discussed ending the war with Putin

Details of Trump-Putin talks
Source:  The New York Post

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed for the first time that he had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during which the US president tried to negotiate a halt to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Trump believes that Putin is supposedly worried about killings on the battlefield.
  • The US President announced the existence of a specific plan to end the war.

Media representatives asked the US president to clarify how many times he spoke with Putin. Donald Trump replied: "I'd rather keep quiet."

According to the American leader, the Russian dictator is "really concerned" about the killings on the battlefield.

He (Putin — ed.) wants people to stop dying. All these dead people. Young, young, beautiful people. They are like your children, two million of them — and for nothing. The war would never have started if I had been president.

In addition, the head of the White House once again reiterated that he has always had a "good relationship" with Putin and accused Joe Biden of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Donald Trump, he has a specific plan to end the war.

"I believe it will be quick. People are dying every day. This war in Ukraine is very bad. I want to put an end to it," he said.

