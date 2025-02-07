The US has revealed Russia's key strategy in the war against Ukraine
The US has revealed Russia's key strategy in the war against Ukraine

Source:  The New York Post

Russia has always cared little about its own losses in manpower during any war — it is only interested in the final result. Moscow is using the same strategy when trying to occupy Ukraine. This was stated by the US President's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

Points of attention

  • Russia is using a strategy of war of attrition, ignoring its own losses.
  • It is necessary to use various tools, such as economic and diplomatic pressure on Putin, to stop the Russian Federation.

Russia cannot be stopped at the front alone

Keith Kellogg drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in minimizing the losses of his own army.

According to Special Representative Trump, it is extremely important to stop the bloodshed before discussing the intricacies of a peaceful settlement.

For Russia, it's kind of like the DNA of military operations — you basically fight a war of attrition. If you look at history, you never want to fight a war of attrition with the Russians because that's how they fight. They're used to it. I mean, this is a country that was willing to lose — and did lose.

Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

Against this backdrop, Kellogg recalled that Russia lost about 700,000 people in the Battle of Stalingrad in just six months — they “didn’t even blink an eye.”

Given Russia's identical strategy in the war against Ukraine, it is necessary to realize that stopping the Russian Federation on the battlefield is very difficult, so it is important to use other tools.

You have to apply economic pressure, apply diplomatic pressure, some kind of military pressure, and other levers that you are going to use to make sure that (it goes — ed.) where we want it to go.

