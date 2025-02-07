Russia has always cared little about its own losses in manpower during any war — it is only interested in the final result. Moscow is using the same strategy when trying to occupy Ukraine. This was stated by the US President's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

Russia cannot be stopped at the front alone

Keith Kellogg drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in minimizing the losses of his own army.

According to Special Representative Trump, it is extremely important to stop the bloodshed before discussing the intricacies of a peaceful settlement.

For Russia, it's kind of like the DNA of military operations — you basically fight a war of attrition. If you look at history, you never want to fight a war of attrition with the Russians because that's how they fight. They're used to it. I mean, this is a country that was willing to lose — and did lose. Keith Kellogg Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

Against this backdrop, Kellogg recalled that Russia lost about 700,000 people in the Battle of Stalingrad in just six months — they “didn’t even blink an eye.”

Given Russia's identical strategy in the war against Ukraine, it is necessary to realize that stopping the Russian Federation on the battlefield is very difficult, so it is important to use other tools.