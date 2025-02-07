Why Biden Couldn't Stop Putin — Kellogg's Explanation
Category
Politics
Publication date

Why Biden Couldn't Stop Putin — Kellogg's Explanation

Trump team continues to criticize Biden
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Post

According to Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, former US President Joe Biden's strategy for ending Russia's war against Ukraine was a complete failure and weak.

Points of attention

  • Biden's strategy was not effective due to the lack of increased pressure on Russia by other elements of national power.
  • Keith Kellogg believes that the new US administration should focus on taking a holistic approach to stopping the war.

Trump team continues to criticize Biden

According to Kellogg, Biden's strategy, which promised to provide Ukraine with "as much aid as needed," has never been effective.

The main reason for its failure was that the former head of the White House did not use other elements of national power to increase pressure on Russia.

This is not a strategy — it's a bumper sticker. At a very high level, I said, well, (the Biden administration) is not really engaging in war and helping Ukraine the way they should have ... providing Ukraine with the weapons it needs or the strategy at the right time.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

According to Kellogg, the new White House chief is currently focused on taking a holistic approach to stopping Putin and his war against Ukraine.

Donald Trump's key goal is to first stop the bloodshed on and off the front lines. The next stage is to negotiate the details of peace talks.

"I think we have some opportunities, and fortunately I work on big deals... He (Trump — ed.) wrote a book called 'The Art of the Deal.' I wouldn't ignore his opinion," Kellogg emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is ready. The US has announced tough steps against Russia
Trump is ready to deal a powerful sanctions blow to Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In 5 minutes. A new scenario for the end of the war has been proposed in Poland
In 5 minutes. A new scenario for the end of the war has been proposed in Poland
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers quickly broke forward in Kursk
The Armed Forces of Ukraine made a new breakthrough within the Kursk operation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?