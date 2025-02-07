Why Biden Couldn't Stop Putin — Kellogg's Explanation

According to Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, former US President Joe Biden's strategy for ending Russia's war against Ukraine was a complete failure and weak.

Trump team continues to criticize Biden

According to Kellogg, Biden's strategy, which promised to provide Ukraine with "as much aid as needed," has never been effective.

The main reason for its failure was that the former head of the White House did not use other elements of national power to increase pressure on Russia.

This is not a strategy — it's a bumper sticker. At a very high level, I said, well, (the Biden administration) is not really engaging in war and helping Ukraine the way they should have ... providing Ukraine with the weapons it needs or the strategy at the right time. Keith Kellogg Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

According to Kellogg, the new White House chief is currently focused on taking a holistic approach to stopping Putin and his war against Ukraine.

Donald Trump's key goal is to first stop the bloodshed on and off the front lines. The next stage is to negotiate the details of peace talks.