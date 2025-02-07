US President Donald Trump is ready to double sanctions to force Russia to stop its war of aggression against Ukraine, warned Keith Kellogg, the US president's special representative for Ukraine and Russia.

Trump is ready to deal a powerful sanctions blow to Russia

Keith Kellogg drew attention to the fact that as of today, sanctions against Russia are at approximately a 3 on a 10-point scale in terms of the degree of "painfulness of economic pressure."

According to Donald Trump's special representative, the US sanctions themselves — for example, those targeting Russia's profitable energy sector — are formally twice as high, but they can still be significantly strengthened.

It is indeed possible to tighten sanctions — especially the recent sanctions (against oil production and exports — ed.). This opens up a wide range of opportunities to do something. And if anyone understands leverage, it is President Donald Trump, and you can see that in what he has done recently (in addressing other external issues — NYP). Keith Kellogg Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

Kellogg also officially confirmed that the White House chief recently gathered "the entire confirmed team" of advisers and cabinet members in the Oval Office.