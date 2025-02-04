Trump briefly halted arms shipments to Ukraine — which made him change his mind

US President Donald Trump recently decided to block US military aid to Ukraine. However, after consulting with members of his team, he decided to reverse the decision.
- There are groups within the Trump administration that have different opinions on the amount of military aid to Ukraine.
- Despite this, previous arms shipments approved by Joe Biden will continue due to delays in implementation.
US military aid to Ukraine continues to arrive
Four insiders from the Reuters news agency are reporting that the provision of American weapons to the Ukrainian Defense Forces has been resumed after a short pause.
Anonymous sources claim that the positive decision to return aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces was made after Donald Trump's team revised its initial conclusion to "suspend all aid" to Kyiv.
So far, journalists have not been able to find out whether the White House plans to officially recognize the pause and subsequent resumption of American weapons supplies.
What is also important to understand is that during his 2 weeks as US President, Donald Trump did not announce any military aid packages for Ukraine.
Despite this, the preliminary deliveries approved by Joe Biden are scheduled to continue in the coming weeks and months due to delays in implementation.
