Trump briefly halted arms shipments to Ukraine — which made him change his mind

US President Donald Trump recently decided to block US military aid to Ukraine. However, after consulting with members of his team, he decided to reverse the decision.

US military aid to Ukraine continues to arrive

Four insiders from the Reuters news agency are reporting that the provision of American weapons to the Ukrainian Defense Forces has been resumed after a short pause.

Anonymous sources claim that the positive decision to return aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces was made after Donald Trump's team revised its initial conclusion to "suspend all aid" to Kyiv.

There are factions within the Trump administration that disagree on the extent to which the United States should continue to assist Ukraine with weapons from American stockpiles. Share

So far, journalists have not been able to find out whether the White House plans to officially recognize the pause and subsequent resumption of American weapons supplies.

What is also important to understand is that during his 2 weeks as US President, Donald Trump did not announce any military aid packages for Ukraine.