Trump briefly halted arms shipments to Ukraine — which made him change his mind
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump briefly halted arms shipments to Ukraine — which made him change his mind

US military aid to Ukraine continues to arrive
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

US President Donald Trump recently decided to block US military aid to Ukraine. However, after consulting with members of his team, he decided to reverse the decision.

Points of attention

  • There are groups within the Trump administration that have different opinions on the amount of military aid to Ukraine.
  • Despite this, previous arms shipments approved by Joe Biden will continue due to delays in implementation.

US military aid to Ukraine continues to arrive

Four insiders from the Reuters news agency are reporting that the provision of American weapons to the Ukrainian Defense Forces has been resumed after a short pause.

Anonymous sources claim that the positive decision to return aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces was made after Donald Trump's team revised its initial conclusion to "suspend all aid" to Kyiv.

There are factions within the Trump administration that disagree on the extent to which the United States should continue to assist Ukraine with weapons from American stockpiles.

So far, journalists have not been able to find out whether the White House plans to officially recognize the pause and subsequent resumption of American weapons supplies.

What is also important to understand is that during his 2 weeks as US President, Donald Trump did not announce any military aid packages for Ukraine.

Despite this, the preliminary deliveries approved by Joe Biden are scheduled to continue in the coming weeks and months due to delays in implementation.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Guns for Metals. What Trump Really Offers Ukraine
Trump offers Ukraine a new deal
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Very selfish." Scholz harshly criticized Trump's offer to Ukraine
Scholz stood up for Ukraine amid Trump's statements
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is angry about Trump's new proposal for Ukraine
The Kremlin didn't like Trump's idea

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?