Guns for Metals. What Trump Really Offers Ukraine

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he wants to sign an agreement with Ukraine to obtain rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for the supply of weapons to wage war against Russia.
Points of attention
- Trump insists on the need for guarantees for US investments in Ukraine.
- The American leader expressed dissatisfaction with the amount of EU military aid to Ukraine.
Trump offers Ukraine a new deal
The US president told media representatives at the White House about his intentions.
He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has "very valuable rare earth metals." In addition, Donald Trump added that he wants official Washington's investments in Ukraine to be "guaranteed" to some extent.
Despite this, the American leader is in no hurry to reveal specific details.
Against this background, the head of the White House once again complained that EU countries do not provide Ukraine with the same amount of military assistance as the United States does.
