Guns for Metals. What Trump Really Offers Ukraine
Trump offers Ukraine a new deal
Source:  AFP

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he wants to sign an agreement with Ukraine to obtain rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for the supply of weapons to wage war against Russia.

  • Trump insists on the need for guarantees for US investments in Ukraine.
  • The American leader expressed dissatisfaction with the amount of EU military aid to Ukraine.

The US president told media representatives at the White House about his intentions.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has "very valuable rare earth metals." In addition, Donald Trump added that he wants official Washington's investments in Ukraine to be "guaranteed" to some extent.

We want to make a deal with Ukraine where they guarantee what we give them with their rare earth metals and other things.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Despite this, the American leader is in no hurry to reveal specific details.

Against this background, the head of the White House once again complained that EU countries do not provide Ukraine with the same amount of military assistance as the United States does.

We are separated by an ocean… It is more important for them than for us. But they are significantly behind us in funding (aid to Ukraine. — ed.), and they should pay at least equally,” the American leader said.

