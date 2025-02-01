This is terrible. Trump publicly threatened the European Union

White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he has not abandoned his intention to impose tariffs on goods from the European Union.
Trump is preparing for a trade war with the EU
According to the US president, the way the European Union treats the United States is "terrible."
The point is that people in Europe supposedly don't buy American goods.
The American leader publicly warned that measures against EU countries "will be very strong."
Trump believes the new tariffs could cause some "disruption" in the market. However, he predicts that they will allow the country to reduce its trade deficit.
Trump imposes tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China
White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt officially confirmed that US tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China will take effect on February 1.
What is important to understand is that tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods will be 25%, and on Chinese goods — 10%.
Official Washington claims that the tariffs were imposed "for the illegal fentanyl they produced and allowed to be distributed in our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans."
Despite this, Levitt did not want to disclose additional details, such as whether the tariffs would apply to all goods and whether they would apply to oil imports.
