This is terrible. Trump publicly threatened the European Union

Trump is preparing for a trade war with the EU
Source:  Financial Times

White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he has not abandoned his intention to impose tariffs on goods from the European Union.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump promises to impose tariffs on goods from the European Union due to low trade volume.
  • The US President is confident that such measures will make America richer and stronger.
  • New tariffs could lead to market disruptions.

According to the US president, the way the European Union treats the United States is "terrible."

The point is that people in Europe supposedly don't buy American goods.

Am I going to impose tariffs on the European Union?...Absolutely. They don't take our cars, they don't take our agricultural products, basically they don't take almost anything.

The American leader publicly warned that measures against EU countries "will be very strong."

Trump believes the new tariffs could cause some "disruption" in the market. However, he predicts that they will allow the country to reduce its trade deficit.

"Tariffs will make us very rich and very powerful," the US president believes.

Trump imposes tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt officially confirmed that US tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China will take effect on February 1.

What is important to understand is that tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods will be 25%, and on Chinese goods — 10%.

Official Washington claims that the tariffs were imposed "for the illegal fentanyl they produced and allowed to be distributed in our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans."

"These are promises made and promises kept by the president," the press secretary emphasized.

Despite this, Levitt did not want to disclose additional details, such as whether the tariffs would apply to all goods and whether they would apply to oil imports.

