Zelenskyy appreciated Trump's approach to ending the war

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he highly appreciated the position of new US President Donald Trump regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine and deterring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian president considers Trump's rhetoric fair and honest.
- Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Putin to stop the war, threatening severe economic consequences.
Zelensky likes Trump's approach
As the head of state notes, he considers the rhetoric of the new head of the White House "fair and honest."
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that during the full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to regain control of half of the temporarily occupied territories.
According to the latest data released by the UN, more than 12,300 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began, including more than 650 children.
What is known about Trump's ultimatum?
As you know, Donald Trump recently published a tough ultimatum on Truth Social, demanding that Putin come to an agreement or prepare for severe economic consequences.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov immediately responded to this statement.
The latter began to claim that Russia's war against Ukraine allegedly does not depend on world oil prices.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-