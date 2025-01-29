Zelenskyy appreciated Trump's approach to ending the war
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy appreciated Trump's approach to ending the war

Zelensky likes Trump's approach
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he highly appreciated the position of new US President Donald Trump regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine and deterring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian president considers Trump's rhetoric fair and honest.
  • Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Putin to stop the war, threatening severe economic consequences.

Zelensky likes Trump's approach

As the head of state notes, he considers the rhetoric of the new head of the White House "fair and honest."

"This is exactly what Putin is afraid of. He doesn't want a strong Trump supporting Ukraine, because that would be a strong Ukraine," Zelensky said in an exclusive interview with Sean Hannity for Fox News.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that during the full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to regain control of half of the temporarily occupied territories.

We would like to see a just end to this war. We are not afraid. Russia is not that strong, but we do not want to lose any more of our lives, men and women.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the latest data released by the UN, more than 12,300 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began, including more than 650 children.

What is known about Trump's ultimatum?

As you know, Donald Trump recently published a tough ultimatum on Truth Social, demanding that Putin come to an agreement or prepare for severe economic consequences.

Resolve this issue now and stop this senseless war! IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. If we don't make a deal soon, I will have no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything Russia sells to the United States and other allied nations.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov immediately responded to this statement.

The latter began to claim that Russia's war against Ukraine allegedly does not depend on world oil prices.

This conflict is happening because of the threat to the national security of the Russian Federation, because of the threat to Russians living in known territories, and because of the reluctance and complete refusal of the Americans and Europeans to listen to Russia's concerns, and this is not related to oil prices, Putin's spokesman shamelessly lied.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin wants to "allocate people" for talks with Zelensky
Putin does not want to hold personal talks with Zelensky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle for Kyiv. Putin tried to justify the defeat of the Russian army
Putin does not want to admit that he capitulated in the battle for Kyiv
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US State Department reverses decision to freeze foreign aid
Details of the new decision of the US State Department

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?