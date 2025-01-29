Zelenskyy appreciated Trump's approach to ending the war

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he highly appreciated the position of new US President Donald Trump regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine and deterring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky likes Trump's approach

As the head of state notes, he considers the rhetoric of the new head of the White House "fair and honest."

"This is exactly what Putin is afraid of. He doesn't want a strong Trump supporting Ukraine, because that would be a strong Ukraine," Zelensky said in an exclusive interview with Sean Hannity for Fox News. Share

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that during the full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to regain control of half of the temporarily occupied territories.

We would like to see a just end to this war. We are not afraid. Russia is not that strong, but we do not want to lose any more of our lives, men and women. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the latest data released by the UN, more than 12,300 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began, including more than 650 children.

What is known about Trump's ultimatum?

As you know, Donald Trump recently published a tough ultimatum on Truth Social, demanding that Putin come to an agreement or prepare for severe economic consequences.

Resolve this issue now and stop this senseless war! IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. If we don't make a deal soon, I will have no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything Russia sells to the United States and other allied nations. Donald Trump President of the United States

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov immediately responded to this statement.

The latter began to claim that Russia's war against Ukraine allegedly does not depend on world oil prices.