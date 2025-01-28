Battle for Kyiv. Putin tried to justify the defeat of the Russian army
Putin does not want to admit that he capitulated in the battle for Kyiv
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to invent that he withdrew his troops from Kyiv in the spring of 2022, allegedly because the West was able to “deceive” him.

Points of attention

  • The dictator is lying when he claims that the withdrawal of troops was proposed by the West.
  • Putin is trying to evade responsibility for the war against Ukraine.

The illegitimate Russian president began to invent that during the Istanbul talks, several European leaders asked the dictator to withdraw his troops.

He said that the West did not want the signing of the peace treaty to look like Ukraine's surrender. However, interestingly, Putin did not name these politicians.

Some European leaders, in conversations with me on the phone, said that it was impossible for Ukraine to sign a peace treaty, as one of my colleagues put it, "with a gun to my head." Then they told me that the troops needed to be withdrawn from Kyiv.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

According to the dictator, he and his team suspected that "deception was possible." Despite this, the Kremlin decided to withdraw the troops anyway.

Putin continues to lie that he wanted to "avoid bloodshed or a serious war."

Putin again blames the West

According to the dictator, there was practically nothing left to refine in the document.

He also lied that official Kyiv proposed to put a personal end to the meeting between the two presidents.

I agreed with that too. Suddenly, information came from Kyiv that they needed to consult with their allies and they took a week-long break. They consulted. Mr. Johnson (former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — ed.) arrived, probably at the behest of the former American administration headed by Joe Biden... They persuaded the Ukrainians to continue the war, — Putin shamelessly lies.

The Russian dictator continues to blame the West for everything, ignoring the fact that he has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for 11 years.

