Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun claiming that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine to end the war and can "identify the people" who will conduct these negotiations.

Putin does not want to hold personal talks with Zelensky

According to the Russian dictator, "you can negotiate with anyone."

Despite this, he began to cynically lie that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky could not sign anything because of his "illegitimacy."

But if he (Zelensky — ed.) wants to participate in the negotiations, then I will select people who will lead these negotiations. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation began to claim that the issue was the final signing of the documents.

This is a very important issue that should guarantee the security of both Ukraine and Russia for a serious long-term historical perspective. There should be no blunder, no inconsistency. Share

What is important to know about Zelensky's decision?

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in 2022 he implemented the NSDC decision on the impossibility of negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Thus, the head of state wanted to stop separatism, as the Kremlin tried to put pressure on Ukraine through "many different corridors" that Ukraine could not control.

On October 4, 2022, Zelenskyy implemented the NSDC decision on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The document stated that the NSDC decided to "determine the impossibility of holding negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation V. Putin."

However, it did not specify who exactly was prohibited from conducting relevant negotiations.