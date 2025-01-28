"Unpleasant news." Ukraine prepares for urgent talks with the US

The Ukrainian authorities have announced consultations with the United States due to the decision of Donald Trump's team to freeze funding for humanitarian and other assistance to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is looking for a way out after the US freeze on funding.
- The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office is confident that the humanitarian direction will be stabilized through consultations.
- The decision to suspend funding for humanitarian projects in Ukraine is causing outrage and concern.
The OP announced consultations with the US
The Deputy Head of the President's Office, Iryna Vereshchuk, made a statement on this occasion.
Iryna Vereshchuk believes that everything will be stabilized in the humanitarian direction.
In addition, she announced substantive consultations with American partners with the aim of quickly continuing funding for humanitarian response projects in Ukraine.
According to the deputy head of the OPU, this will happen in the near future.
What is known about the US government's decision regarding Ukraine?
As previously mentioned, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered a freeze on all new foreign aid payments pending a review.
Experts point out that without the permission of the head of American diplomacy, programs such as support for schools and hospitals, as well as efforts to develop economic and energy infrastructure, will be at risk of disruption.
What is important to understand is that Marco Rubio has some exceptions at his disposal, including regarding military funding for Israel and Egypt, as well as foreign emergency food aid.
Despite this, US military aid is not subject to the freeze order and continues to flow to Ukraine in accordance with decisions of the previous Joe Biden administration.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-