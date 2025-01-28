"Unpleasant news." Ukraine prepares for urgent talks with the US

The Ukrainian authorities have announced consultations with the United States due to the decision of Donald Trump's team to freeze funding for humanitarian and other assistance to Ukraine.

The Deputy Head of the President's Office, Iryna Vereshchuk, made a statement on this occasion.

Regarding the suspension of USAID funding: Yes, this is unexpected and unpleasant news: both for the authorities and for the civil sector. But, this is not the first and not the last test that we have to overcome. I am in charge of the humanitarian response, and a 90-day pause from a key donor cannot but be disconcerting. Iryna Vereshchuk Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Iryna Vereshchuk believes that everything will be stabilized in the humanitarian direction.

In addition, she announced substantive consultations with American partners with the aim of quickly continuing funding for humanitarian response projects in Ukraine.

According to the deputy head of the OPU, this will happen in the near future.

While we stabilize the situation, we need to preserve the people and work done by the project teams.

What is known about the US government's decision regarding Ukraine?

As previously mentioned, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered a freeze on all new foreign aid payments pending a review.

Experts point out that without the permission of the head of American diplomacy, programs such as support for schools and hospitals, as well as efforts to develop economic and energy infrastructure, will be at risk of disruption.

What is important to understand is that Marco Rubio has some exceptions at his disposal, including regarding military funding for Israel and Egypt, as well as foreign emergency food aid.