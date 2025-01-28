Everyone is shocked. The Pentagon has frozen the signing of new military contracts
What is known about the decision of the head of the Pentagon
Source:  Bloomberg

The new head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has stopped all new military contracts and requests for new programs. According to journalists, everyone in the defense industry is shocked by this unexpected decision.

Points of attention

  • The pause in the suspension of contracting can last from 10 days to several months.
  • Pete Hegseth's key position is to quickly end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

What is known about the decision of the head of the Pentagon

Journalists note that Pete Hegseth's decision has not yet been officially made public.

According to the publication's insiders, the pause announced by the Pentagon may last only 10 days.

However, there is other data that indicates that it could drag on for months.

Experts believe that such a step is necessary to reassess the needs of the military and the procurement system.

In addition, it is noted that the suspension is partly related to the review of diversity, equality and inclusion provisions in contracts.

How Hegset feels about Ukraine

According to the new head of the Pentagon, Donald Trump's administration is aware of the nature of the full-scale war in Ukraine and advocates for its early conclusion.

During a hearing in the US Senate, Senator Angus King asked Pete Hegseth to state his position on Ukraine.

American politicians were outraged by the fact that the latter did not mention the war in his brief opening remarks.

Hegset pointed out that this is a political decision at the level of Donald Trump, who "has made it very clear that he would like to see an end to this conflict."

We know who the aggressor is. We know who the good guy is. We would like to see it (the decision. — ed.) as beneficial as possible for the Ukrainians. But this war must stop.

As mentioned earlier, the vote for Hegseth—a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and a Fox News host—was marred by a series of scandals related to alcohol use and alleged harassment of women.

