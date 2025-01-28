Macron is ready to send troops to Greenland — what's happening?
Category
World
Publication date

Macron is ready to send troops to Greenland — what's happening?

France is ready to stand up for Greenland
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

French leader Emmanuel Macron's team has already held talks with Denmark about potentially stationing its troops in Greenland due to threats by US President Donald Trump to annex the Danish territory.

Points of attention

  • France is ready to defend Greenland from Trump.
  • Paris has confirmed the start of negotiations with Denmark regarding the possible deployment of troops in Greenland.
  • European countries are also determined to support Copenhagen if necessary.

France is ready to stand up for Greenland

The statement on this occasion was made by the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Noel Barrot.

He publicly confirmed that official Paris had begun discussing the deployment of troops with Denmark.

According to the French Foreign Minister, it was not "Denmark's desire" to continue implementing this idea.

If Denmark calls for help, France will be there. European borders are sovereign, be they northern, southern, eastern or western... No one can afford to play with our borders.

Jean-Noel Barrot

Jean-Noel Barrot

French Foreign Minister

The head of French diplomacy stressed that during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, his colleagues expressed "very strong support" for Copenhagen and "were ready to consider the issue of deploying their troops if the need arises."

According to Barro, the US would not dare invade Greenland.

This will not happen, people are not invading the territory of the EU, the diplomat believes.

What Trump said about Greenland

According to the Financial Times, recently, American leader Donald Trump, during a telephone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, demanded that she give up Greenland.

One of the insider journalists said that these were terrible negotiations.

As it turned out, Donald Trump behaved aggressively and confrontationally after the Danish Prime Minister said that the island was not for sale.

The new head of the White House himself, after his inauguration, stated that the US needs Greenland to fight Russia and China.

In his opinion, Denmark cannot ensure proper control over this territory.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Get rid of this psycho." Expert reveals the meaning of Trump's new message
Trump appealed to Russian elites, not just Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has found a way to destroy China's fleet
The US has a new trump card against China
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is preparing for war. What is known about the new decree of the US president
The White House
Trump is preparing for war. What is known about the new decree of the US president

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?