Macron is ready to send troops to Greenland — what's happening?

French leader Emmanuel Macron's team has already held talks with Denmark about potentially stationing its troops in Greenland due to threats by US President Donald Trump to annex the Danish territory.

France is ready to stand up for Greenland

The statement on this occasion was made by the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Noel Barrot.

He publicly confirmed that official Paris had begun discussing the deployment of troops with Denmark.

According to the French Foreign Minister, it was not "Denmark's desire" to continue implementing this idea.

If Denmark calls for help, France will be there. European borders are sovereign, be they northern, southern, eastern or western... No one can afford to play with our borders. Jean-Noel Barrot French Foreign Minister

The head of French diplomacy stressed that during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, his colleagues expressed "very strong support" for Copenhagen and "were ready to consider the issue of deploying their troops if the need arises."

According to Barro, the US would not dare invade Greenland.

This will not happen, people are not invading the territory of the EU, the diplomat believes. Share

What Trump said about Greenland

According to the Financial Times, recently, American leader Donald Trump, during a telephone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, demanded that she give up Greenland.

One of the insider journalists said that these were terrible negotiations.

As it turned out, Donald Trump behaved aggressively and confrontationally after the Danish Prime Minister said that the island was not for sale.

The new head of the White House himself, after his inauguration, stated that the US needs Greenland to fight Russia and China.