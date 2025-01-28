Trump is preparing for war. What is known about the new decree of the US president
The White House
White House President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to create the Iron Dome air defense system for the United States.

Points of attention

  • Trump wants to ensure the protection of citizens and the country by creating the Iron Dome air defense system.
  • The US President is implementing a policy of "peace from a position of strength", rapidly responding to the growing threat of new generation strategic weapons.
  • Trump began preparing for a possible war, focusing on developing a next-generation missile shield.

Trump fears attack on the US

According to the White House press service, on January 27, the American leader signed a decree on the creation of the Iron Dome air defense system.

Donald Trump's main goal is to fully implement the policy of "peace through strength."

The document states that over the past 40 years, "the threat from new generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex."

The new US president, in his decree, indicates that equal adversaries are developing new-generation delivery systems and their own integrated air and missile defense systems on their territory.

That is why, they say, Donald Trump wants to ensure the overall defense of citizens and the country by deploying and maintaining a next-generation missile shield.

What is Trump up to?

As it turned out, the new head of the White House aims to deter a possible aggressor, as well as protect citizens and critical infrastructure from any foreign air attack on the country.

In addition, it is indicated that it is important to guarantee a reliable potential for retaliatory strikes.

In fact, Donald Trump began preparing for war, although he did not name the potential enemies of the United States.

Trump instructed the Secretary of Defense to submit a reference architecture, capability-based requirements, and a plan for the next-generation missile defense shield within 60 days of the order's issuance.

The White House emphasizes that Donald Trump's plan primarily involves protecting the United States from ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles, as well as from other new generation air attack means.

