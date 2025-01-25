Trump reveals for the first time the scenario for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

American leader Donald Trump is convinced that the meteoric collapse in oil prices will force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump chose the strategy of ending Russia's war against Ukraine because of its impact on the Russian economy and diplomacy.
- A drop in oil prices will force Putin to sit at the negotiating table.
Trump knows how to stop Putin
Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, made a statement on this matter.
According to the latter, he had a conversation with US leader Donald Trump on the morning of January 24. They discussed ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
The new head of the White House believes that the war will not end only with events on the battlefield. According to Trump, diplomacy and economics play a key role in this process.
Keith Kellogg points out that the key factor is the price of oil, which remains the main source of funding for the Russian budget. It is important to understand that the price of oil is approximately $70 per barrel.
The US is evaluating a new option for military aid for Ukraine
This news was also officially confirmed by Keith Kellogg. The latter emphasized that Donald Trump will consider the possibility of purchasing American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
Kellogg also drew attention to the fact that the main idea is not only to strengthen Ukraine in the war against Russia, but also to strengthen the American defense industry.
According to him, the voiced scenario can become part of a comprehensive solution.
