Trump reveals for the first time the scenario for ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Source:  Fox News

American leader Donald Trump is convinced that the meteoric collapse in oil prices will force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump chose the strategy of ending Russia's war against Ukraine because of its impact on the Russian economy and diplomacy.
  • A drop in oil prices will force Putin to sit at the negotiating table.

Trump knows how to stop Putin

Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, he had a conversation with US leader Donald Trump on the morning of January 24. They discussed ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The new head of the White House believes that the war will not end only with events on the battlefield. According to Trump, diplomacy and economics play a key role in this process.

Keith Kellogg points out that the key factor is the price of oil, which remains the main source of funding for the Russian budget. It is important to understand that the price of oil is approximately $70 per barrel.

Russia gets billions of dollars of money from selling oil... What if you brought it down to $45 a barrel, which is its cost? That's what he (Trump — ed.) said yesterday when he spoke to people in Davos. And that's what the president comes out of. He comes out of economics and diplomacy, talking to the North Koreans or the Chinese. And that's how we end this war.

The US is evaluating a new option for military aid for Ukraine

This news was also officially confirmed by Keith Kellogg. The latter emphasized that Donald Trump will consider the possibility of purchasing American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Kellogg also drew attention to the fact that the main idea is not only to strengthen Ukraine in the war against Russia, but also to strengthen the American defense industry.

"We have discussed many times the use of frozen Russian assets to purchase American weapons," emphasized Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia.

According to him, the voiced scenario can become part of a comprehensive solution.

