Why Putin ignored Trump's ultimatum — Peskov's statement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's war against Ukraine allegedly does not depend on world oil prices.
Russia is not going to stop the war
The Russian dictator's spokesman publicly commented on US leader Donald Trump's statement that a drop in oil prices could end the war in Ukraine.
In addition, the Kremlin spokesman repeated Moscow's traditional fiction about a far-fetched "threat to Russia."
Trump urges Putin to make a "deal" to end the war
On January 22, the de facto American leader issued an ultimatum to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Donald Trump began by saying that he "doesn't want to harm Russia," "loves the Russian people and has always had a very good relationship with Putin."
In addition, the head of the White House threatened that if an "agreement" to end the war is not concluded "in the near future," he will have "no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other affected countries."
