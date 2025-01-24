Why Putin ignored Trump's ultimatum — Peskov's statement
Why Putin ignored Trump's ultimatum — Peskov's statement

Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's war against Ukraine allegedly does not depend on world oil prices.

Points of attention

  • Putin was not intimidated by the US president's ultimatum.
  • Trump threatens Russia with high taxes and sanctions if the war against Ukraine is not ended.

The Russian dictator's spokesman publicly commented on US leader Donald Trump's statement that a drop in oil prices could end the war in Ukraine.

No, this conflict does not depend on oil prices, — Dmitry Peskov cynically stated.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman repeated Moscow's traditional fiction about a far-fetched "threat to Russia."

This conflict is happening because of the threat to the national security of the Russian Federation, because of the threat to Russians living in known territories, and because of the reluctance and complete refusal of the Americans and Europeans to listen to Russia's concerns, and this is not related to oil prices, Putin's spokesman shamelessly lied.

Trump urges Putin to make a "deal" to end the war

On January 22, the de facto American leader issued an ultimatum to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump began by saying that he "doesn't want to harm Russia," "loves the Russian people and has always had a very good relationship with Putin."

Given all this, I'm going to do Russia, whose economy is collapsing, and Putin a very big FAVOR. Make a deal now and stop this senseless war! IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

In addition, the head of the White House threatened that if an "agreement" to end the war is not concluded "in the near future," he will have "no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other affected countries."

"It's time to 'DEAL'. NO MORE LIVES MUST BE LOST!!!" — the US President concluded.

