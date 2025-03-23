Elon Musk's daughter publicly humiliated her father and called him "pathetic"

According to the daughter of American billionaire Elon Musk, Vivian Wilson, she has no respect for her father. In addition, the girl noted that she is not afraid of the businessman just because he is influential and has a lot of money.
Points of attention
- The strained relationship between Elon Musk and his daughter highlights the complexities of family dynamics and personal identity struggles, shedding light on the challenges faced by marginalized communities in society.
- Vivian Wilson's public statements reflect her courage in standing up against powerful figures and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, despite facing personal and familial adversity.
Elon Musk's daughter does not hide her attitude towards her father
Vivian Wilson openly admitted that she has not communicated with her biological father for the last 5 years, and also does not intend to restore any contact with him.
According to the girl, she is offended by even any associations of her with Elon Musk.
Moreover, the girl officially confirmed that 2 years ago she filed a request for a legal name change.
By the way, Musk's daughter recognized herself as a transgender person, after which Elon publicly stated that "she is dead to him."
