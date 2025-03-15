Elon Musk is obstructing the rescue of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

American billionaire and member of the US President's team Elon Musk continues to make massive cuts to US government funding. As a result, the work of the Yale University team that helped rescue hundreds of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia was suspended.
Musk continues to undermine US policy and support for Ukraine
What is important to understand is that before the billionaire's direct intervention, the US government was actively funding a group of researchers from the Humanities Research Laboratory at Yale University.
Such successful cooperation has led to the return of hundreds of minor Ukrainians to their homeland — to their families.
However, this work will now be halted amid Elon Musk's recent federal funding cuts.
The Ukrainian government claims that nearly 20,000 children have been abducted by Russia since the invasion in 2022.
What is important to understand is that it was for this crime that the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in 2023 for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children's Affairs, Maria Lvova-Belova.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the Online.UA documentary "A Tortured Childhood":
