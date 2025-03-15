American billionaire and member of the US President's team Elon Musk continues to make massive cuts to US government funding. As a result, the work of the Yale University team that helped rescue hundreds of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia was suspended.

Musk continues to undermine US policy and support for Ukraine

What is important to understand is that before the billionaire's direct intervention, the US government was actively funding a group of researchers from the Humanities Research Laboratory at Yale University.

It was she who used open-source technology to track children abducted by Russia and shared her findings with Ukrainian authorities to help return them home. Share

Such successful cooperation has led to the return of hundreds of minor Ukrainians to their homeland — to their families.

However, this work will now be halted amid Elon Musk's recent federal funding cuts.

The Ukrainian government claims that nearly 20,000 children have been abducted by Russia since the invasion in 2022.

What is important to understand is that it was for this crime that the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in 2023 for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children's Affairs, Maria Lvova-Belova.