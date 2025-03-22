Italy is in no hurry to sign a deal with Musk on Starlink — what is the reason
Italy is in no hurry to sign a deal with Musk on Starlink — what is the reason

Читати українською
Source:  La Repubblica

The multi-billion euro contract would see Starlink provide reliable connectivity to Italian embassies abroad, as well as the Italian military. However, negotiations on this are currently “on hold.”

Points of attention

  • Italy has put negotiations with Elon Musk's SpaceX for a Starlink deal on hold due to controversies surrounding Musk and concerns from the opposition.
  • The multi-billion euro contract would provide reliable connectivity to Italian embassies abroad and the Italian military, but is currently facing obstacles.
  • The Italian government's decision was influenced by the opposition's criticism of signing a major deal with SpaceX, citing threats to Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

Italy changed its mind about signing a contract with Musk

The Italian government has put on hold negotiations with SpaceX regarding the provision of Starlink satellite communications services for Rome's defense and diplomatic needs.

This was stated by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica.

"Everything has stopped," he said, specifying that he meant "technical discussions" around a possible agreement on the use of the Starlink satellite system by Italian government agencies.

According to Crosetto, the discussion of the deal was hindered by numerous scandals surrounding the company's owner, Elon Musk.

As Politico notes, news of the Italian government's potential Starlink deal was first announced in January. Prime Minister Giorgia Malone, who herself belongs to the right-wing political spectrum, has tried to maintain good relations with the Trump administration and Musk directly.

However, recently the Italian opposition has been actively criticizing the government's intentions to sign a major deal with SpaceX.

Opposition politicians called for the cancellation of further negotiations, directly referring to Musk's threats to turn off Starlink for Ukraine, which needs it to defend against Russian aggression.

