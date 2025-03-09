Musk unexpectedly promised to never turn off Starlink to Ukraine

Elon Musk has stated that he will never turn off Starlink terminals for Ukraine. This is his position, no matter how much he disagrees with Ukraine's policies.
Points of attention
- Elon Musk guarantees that Starlink terminals will never be turned off for Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of protecting communication lines from potential interference.
- The unexpected promise comes amidst political disagreements, with Musk asserting that Starlink is crucial for Ukrainian communication resilience against possible disruptions.
- Poland, which financially supports Starlink services for Ukraine, had a sharp reaction to the controversy, highlighting the strategic significance of Musk's commitment.
Musk made a statement regarding Starlink for Ukraine
He left his comment on the social network X.
According to Musk, he is simply stating that without Starlink, Ukrainian communication lines will collapse, as the Russians can jam all other communications.
Exactly!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2025
To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals.
I am simply stating that, without Starlink, the Ukrainian lines would collapse, as the Russians can jam all other communications!
We would never…
"We would never do anything like that and we will not use this as a trump card," he concluded.
Although Musk had earlier lashed out at the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radosław Sikorski, who recalled that Starlink for Ukraine is paid for by the Polish Ministry of Digitalization and that it is about $50 million per year.
Sikorsky's comments sparked a furious reaction from an American billionaire, who commented on his words on his social media page, X.
Shut up, little man. You're paying a tiny fraction of the cost. And there's no substitute for Starlink.
