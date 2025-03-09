Musk unexpectedly promised to never turn off Starlink to Ukraine

Elon Musk has stated that he will never turn off Starlink terminals for Ukraine. This is his position, no matter how much he disagrees with Ukraine's policies.

He left his comment on the social network X.

To be perfectly clear, no matter how much I disagree with the policy on Ukraine, Starlink will never turn off its terminals. Elon Musk Billionaire

According to Musk, he is simply stating that without Starlink, Ukrainian communication lines will collapse, as the Russians can jam all other communications.

"We would never do anything like that and we will not use this as a trump card," he concluded.

Although Musk had earlier lashed out at the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radosław Sikorski, who recalled that Starlink for Ukraine is paid for by the Polish Ministry of Digitalization and that it is about $50 million per year.

"If SpaceX turns out to be an unreliable supplier, we will be forced to look for other suppliers," Sikorsky noted. Share

Sikorsky's comments sparked a furious reaction from an American billionaire, who commented on his words on his social media page, X.