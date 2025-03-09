Starlink for the AFU. Poland responded harshly to Musk's threats
Category
World
Publication date

Starlink for the AFU. Poland responded harshly to Musk's threats

Sikorsky put Musk in his place
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to the statement of American billionaire Elon Musk, who called the Starlink system the basis of the Ukrainian army and threatened its potential shutdown.

Points of attention

  • The statement from the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs showcases a strong stance towards protecting Ukrainian interests in the face of threats from influential figures like Elon Musk.
  • The willingness of Poland to diversify suppliers for Starlink reflects a commitment to ensuring the stability and security of essential communication systems for Ukraine.

Sikorsky put Musk in his place

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not hide that he is outraged by new scandalous statements by a member of the US President's team, Elon Musk.

The latter began to claim that his Starlink system is the basis of the Ukrainian army.

Their entire front line will collapse if I turn it off. What makes me sick is years of stalemate in which Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks, and really understands wants this meat grinder to stop. Peace now!

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

American billionaire and members of Donald Trump's team

Photo: screenshot

After that, Radosław Sikorski publicly announced that Poland would look for alternative suppliers if Elon Musk went against Ukraine again:

Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Ministry of Digitalization at a cost of about $50 million per year. If SpaceX turns out to be an unreliable supplier, we will have to look for others, the diplomat emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Italy calls for extending NATO Article 5 to Ukraine
What is known about Meloni's proposal?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine can defeat Russia. What is known about the EU's main trump card?
The EU has enough money to defeat Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Will the subsoil deal unblock US military aid to Ukraine — insider data
Trump has many demands for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?