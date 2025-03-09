Starlink for the AFU. Poland responded harshly to Musk's threats

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to the statement of American billionaire Elon Musk, who called the Starlink system the basis of the Ukrainian army and threatened its potential shutdown.
Points of attention
- The statement from the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs showcases a strong stance towards protecting Ukrainian interests in the face of threats from influential figures like Elon Musk.
- The willingness of Poland to diversify suppliers for Starlink reflects a commitment to ensuring the stability and security of essential communication systems for Ukraine.
Sikorsky put Musk in his place
The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not hide that he is outraged by new scandalous statements by a member of the US President's team, Elon Musk.
The latter began to claim that his Starlink system is the basis of the Ukrainian army.
After that, Radosław Sikorski publicly announced that Poland would look for alternative suppliers if Elon Musk went against Ukraine again:
