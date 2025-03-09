Starlink for the AFU. Poland responded harshly to Musk's threats

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to the statement of American billionaire Elon Musk, who called the Starlink system the basis of the Ukrainian army and threatened its potential shutdown.

Sikorsky put Musk in his place

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not hide that he is outraged by new scandalous statements by a member of the US President's team, Elon Musk.

The latter began to claim that his Starlink system is the basis of the Ukrainian army.

Their entire front line will collapse if I turn it off. What makes me sick is years of stalemate in which Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks, and really understands wants this meat grinder to stop. Peace now! Elon Musk American billionaire and members of Donald Trump's team

Photo: screenshot

After that, Radosław Sikorski publicly announced that Poland would look for alternative suppliers if Elon Musk went against Ukraine again: