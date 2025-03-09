Will the subsoil deal unblock US military aid to Ukraine — insider data
Category
Politics
Publication date

Will the subsoil deal unblock US military aid to Ukraine — insider data

Trump has many demands for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  NBC News

According to anonymous sources, US leader Donald Trump has told members of his team that signing a minerals agreement between Washington and Kyiv will not be enough to restore aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Reports suggest that Trump's decisions have already led to the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in recent days, showcasing the potential grave consequences of the situation.
  • Insider journalists emphasize the significance of understanding Trump's demands and their impact on US military aid to Ukraine, shedding light on the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict.

Trump has many demands for Ukraine

According to insiders, the US president wants an agreement to be signed that would give the US a stake in Ukraine's mineral resources.

However, as it turned out, this was not enough for him to change his position on Ukraine and aid to it.

But he also wants to see a change in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's attitude toward peace talks, including a willingness to make concessions, particularly territorial ones. Trump also wants Zelensky to take some steps toward elections in Ukraine and, perhaps, stepping down as leader of his country.

According to anonymous sources, there is no indication in the US that the cessation of intelligence sharing directly affected the Russian attacks.

Journalist insiders also assure that these major attacks were quite possibly planned before the transfer of intelligence and aid was stopped.

Other American media outlets claim that Trump's decision has already led to the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in recent days.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Macron talked about nuclear weapons — explanation from the French Foreign Ministry
Why Macron mentioned nuclear weapons
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin plans to kill his main enemy in Europe for helping Ukraine
Putin wants to eliminate Papperger
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine can defeat Russia. What is known about the EU's main trump card?
The EU has enough money to defeat Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?