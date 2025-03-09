According to anonymous sources, US leader Donald Trump has told members of his team that signing a minerals agreement between Washington and Kyiv will not be enough to restore aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Reports suggest that Trump's decisions have already led to the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in recent days, showcasing the potential grave consequences of the situation.
- Insider journalists emphasize the significance of understanding Trump's demands and their impact on US military aid to Ukraine, shedding light on the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict.
Trump has many demands for Ukraine
According to insiders, the US president wants an agreement to be signed that would give the US a stake in Ukraine's mineral resources.
However, as it turned out, this was not enough for him to change his position on Ukraine and aid to it.
According to anonymous sources, there is no indication in the US that the cessation of intelligence sharing directly affected the Russian attacks.
Journalist insiders also assure that these major attacks were quite possibly planned before the transfer of intelligence and aid was stopped.
Other American media outlets claim that Trump's decision has already led to the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in recent days.
