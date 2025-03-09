Will the subsoil deal unblock US military aid to Ukraine — insider data

According to anonymous sources, US leader Donald Trump has told members of his team that signing a minerals agreement between Washington and Kyiv will not be enough to restore aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Trump has many demands for Ukraine

According to insiders, the US president wants an agreement to be signed that would give the US a stake in Ukraine's mineral resources.

However, as it turned out, this was not enough for him to change his position on Ukraine and aid to it.

But he also wants to see a change in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's attitude toward peace talks, including a willingness to make concessions, particularly territorial ones. Trump also wants Zelensky to take some steps toward elections in Ukraine and, perhaps, stepping down as leader of his country. Share

According to anonymous sources, there is no indication in the US that the cessation of intelligence sharing directly affected the Russian attacks.

Journalist insiders also assure that these major attacks were quite possibly planned before the transfer of intelligence and aid was stopped.

Other American media outlets claim that Trump's decision has already led to the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in recent days.