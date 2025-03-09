CEO of the German defense concern Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger. What is important to understand is that it is his factories that produce weapons for depleted European arsenals and Ukraine, which has been holding back the Russian Federation for 11 years.

Putin wants to eliminate Papperger

It's no secret that back in 2024, the Russian dictator ordered his military intelligence to assassinate the CEO of Rheinmetall.

Papperger managed to survive thanks to the skill of American intelligence officers, who learned about the plan of Putin and his team and warned their German colleagues in time.

It was a serious threat… Not a direct threat when someone is actually on the road with a weapon, but it was a serious threat, part of Russian activity on German soil. Share

What is important to understand is that Papperger is constantly on the Russian radar. The Kremlin is currently doing everything it can to make his life a living hell.

Putin is counting on the CEO of Rheinmetall to resign or withdraw support for his company under this intense pressure.

According to experts, the United States is currently giving Papperger his greatest professional challenge: rearming an entire continent.

All of this is extremely difficult, since Putin has not given up on the idea of killing the arms dealer.