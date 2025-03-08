Germany predicts the start of a new war after the ceasefire in Ukraine

There is a high probability that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will want to test the effectiveness of NATO's Article 5 when hostilities against Ukraine are halted, warns the head of Germany's intelligence service, Bruno Kahl.

Putin may still start a war against NATO

According to Bruno Kahl, it is quite likely that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin will want to test the unity of Western countries and the effectiveness of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

What is important to understand is that it assumes that an attack on one NATO member country is considered an attack on all.

We really hope that this will not happen... But we have to assume that Russia will want to test us, to test the unity of the West, — emphasized the head of the German intelligence service. Share

Bruno Kahl also made it clear that the timing and likelihood of such a "check" are directly related to how events on the Ukrainian front will develop in the future.

Russia intends to test Western unity, especially with regard to NATO's collective defence clause, according to the head of Germany's BND intelligence service. https://t.co/yOWY0O9Cos — dpa news agency (@dpa_intl) March 8, 2025

In addition, he warned that if the war ends before 2029-2030, then Russia could become a threat to Europe sooner.