Germany predicts the start of a new war after the ceasefire in Ukraine

There is a high probability that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will want to test the effectiveness of NATO's Article 5 when hostilities against Ukraine are halted, warns the head of Germany's intelligence service, Bruno Kahl.
Points of attention
- Putin's desire to challenge the unity of Western countries and NATO through military actions underscores the need for vigilance and strategic coordination among allies.
- It is essential to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine and be prepared for any potential aggression from Russia to safeguard Europe's stability and security.
Putin may still start a war against NATO
According to Bruno Kahl, it is quite likely that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin will want to test the unity of Western countries and the effectiveness of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.
What is important to understand is that it assumes that an attack on one NATO member country is considered an attack on all.
Bruno Kahl also made it clear that the timing and likelihood of such a "check" are directly related to how events on the Ukrainian front will develop in the future.
In addition, he warned that if the war ends before 2029-2030, then Russia could become a threat to Europe sooner.
