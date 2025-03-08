Germany predicts the start of a new war after the ceasefire in Ukraine
Germany predicts the start of a new war after the ceasefire in Ukraine

Putin may still start a war against NATO
Source:  DPA

There is a high probability that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will want to test the effectiveness of NATO's Article 5 when hostilities against Ukraine are halted, warns the head of Germany's intelligence service, Bruno Kahl.

  • Putin's desire to challenge the unity of Western countries and NATO through military actions underscores the need for vigilance and strategic coordination among allies.
  • It is essential to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine and be prepared for any potential aggression from Russia to safeguard Europe's stability and security.

According to Bruno Kahl, it is quite likely that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin will want to test the unity of Western countries and the effectiveness of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

What is important to understand is that it assumes that an attack on one NATO member country is considered an attack on all.

We really hope that this will not happen... But we have to assume that Russia will want to test us, to test the unity of the West, — emphasized the head of the German intelligence service.

Bruno Kahl also made it clear that the timing and likelihood of such a "check" are directly related to how events on the Ukrainian front will develop in the future.

In addition, he warned that if the war ends before 2029-2030, then Russia could become a threat to Europe sooner.

It is also possible that a specific threat or attempt at blackmail by Russia against European states will occur earlier than previously anticipated...

