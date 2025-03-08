A new conflict has erupted in the EU between Macron and Scholz
Category
World
Publication date

A new conflict has erupted in the EU between Macron and Scholz

What is known about the conflict between France and Germany?
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

The idea of rearming the European Union, which is planned to spend 150 billion euros, has sparked a debate between French and German leaders Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz. The politicians cannot agree on whether the program should include countries outside the bloc.

Points of attention

  • Macron emphasizes the importance of stimulating domestic industrial production and argues against relying on ready-made kits from outside the EU.
  • The disagreement highlights differing visions for European autonomy and cooperation in defense, showcasing the complex dynamics within the EU.

What is known about the conflict between France and Germany?

As you know, official Brussels recently proposed a new instrument for lending to member states through the EU budget for the purchase of weapons.

As for the cost of the program, according to preliminary data, it will reach 150 billion euros.

According to journalists, this initiative received unanimous political support, despite the fact that certain nuances are still being discussed.

In addition, the question of whether these funds can be spent on weapons manufactured outside the bloc remains in the spotlight.

Several leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have suggested that the initiative should be open to like-minded partners outside the EU.

It is very important for us that the projects that can be supported are open to... countries that are not part of the European Union but cooperate closely with each other, such as the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland or Turkey.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

Despite this, Macron continues to actively advocate for increased European autonomy and the stimulation of domestic industrial production.

According to the French President, the costs should not be directed towards a new ready-made kit, which will again come from outside the EU.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron named the following countries as Putin's victims
Macron warned what to expect from Putin next
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lavrov lashed out at Macron over his statement about European peacekeepers in Ukraine
Lavrov
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron offers Europe a nuclear umbrella — why Russia is really panicking
Macron issues new challenge to Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?