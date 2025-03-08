A new conflict has erupted in the EU between Macron and Scholz

The idea of rearming the European Union, which is planned to spend 150 billion euros, has sparked a debate between French and German leaders Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz. The politicians cannot agree on whether the program should include countries outside the bloc.
Points of attention
- Macron emphasizes the importance of stimulating domestic industrial production and argues against relying on ready-made kits from outside the EU.
- The disagreement highlights differing visions for European autonomy and cooperation in defense, showcasing the complex dynamics within the EU.
What is known about the conflict between France and Germany?
As you know, official Brussels recently proposed a new instrument for lending to member states through the EU budget for the purchase of weapons.
As for the cost of the program, according to preliminary data, it will reach 150 billion euros.
According to journalists, this initiative received unanimous political support, despite the fact that certain nuances are still being discussed.
In addition, the question of whether these funds can be spent on weapons manufactured outside the bloc remains in the spotlight.
Several leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have suggested that the initiative should be open to like-minded partners outside the EU.
Despite this, Macron continues to actively advocate for increased European autonomy and the stimulation of domestic industrial production.
According to the French President, the costs should not be directed towards a new ready-made kit, which will again come from outside the EU.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-