A new conflict has erupted in the EU between Macron and Scholz

The idea of rearming the European Union, which is planned to spend 150 billion euros, has sparked a debate between French and German leaders Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz. The politicians cannot agree on whether the program should include countries outside the bloc.

What is known about the conflict between France and Germany?

As you know, official Brussels recently proposed a new instrument for lending to member states through the EU budget for the purchase of weapons.

As for the cost of the program, according to preliminary data, it will reach 150 billion euros.

According to journalists, this initiative received unanimous political support, despite the fact that certain nuances are still being discussed.

In addition, the question of whether these funds can be spent on weapons manufactured outside the bloc remains in the spotlight.

Several leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have suggested that the initiative should be open to like-minded partners outside the EU.

It is very important for us that the projects that can be supported are open to... countries that are not part of the European Union but cooperate closely with each other, such as the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland or Turkey. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

Despite this, Macron continues to actively advocate for increased European autonomy and the stimulation of domestic industrial production.