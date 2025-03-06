Russia's odious Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of "unreasonable" statements about Russia's war against Ukraine and called him the successor to Napoleon and Hitler.

Lavrov insulted Macron over his statements in support of Ukraine

"The EU military contingent in Ukraine will mean a direct war between European countries against Russia," Lavrov brazenly announced. Share

Russia does not recognize the appearance of NATO contingents in Ukraine, says Putin's aide.

This would mean not a supposedly hybrid, but a direct, official, undisguised involvement of NATO countries in the war against Russia. This cannot be allowed.

Lavrov also called Macron's nuclear rhetoric a threat to Russia. And, completely undiplomatically, he labeled the French president as "the new Hitler and Napoleon."

According to Lavrov, the "conflict" in Ukraine can be stopped quickly if the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv is stopped.

By the way, in response to Lavrov's scolding, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, when asked by TASS, called Macron "nuclear Ole-Lukoye" who is trying to open his nuclear umbrella over the European Union.