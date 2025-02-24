Russia cynically demands a number of conditions from Ukraine and the EU

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks in Ankara that Russia would cease hostilities in Ukraine only when, from the Kremlin's perspective, negotiations to end the war "will yield a solid, sustainable result" that would satisfy Russia.

The President (Putin — ed.) has clearly said that we are ready to negotiate with both Ukraine and Europe, with any representatives who, in a spirit of goodwill, would like to help achieve peace. But we will stop the hostilities only when these negotiations yield a solid, sustainable result that satisfies the Russian Federation... Of course, the realities on the ground must be taken into account.

Lavrov praised the "US position", which has been "consistently stated".

She doesn't call for us to just immediately "make peace", leave the line of contact, and then think about what to do — we have always emphasized that this option will not suit us. Share

Lavrov also voiced the following Russian demands regarding peace negotiations with Ukraine:

Russia is ready to negotiate with both Ukraine and Europe, but hostilities will be stopped only with results that satisfy Russia;

There should be a "reinforced concrete" agreement on Ukraine's non-admission to NATO;

Lavrov also promised that Russia and the United States will hold full-fledged consultations this week on the normalization of the work of embassies.