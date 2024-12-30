Lavrov unexpectedly lashed out with accusations against Bashar Assad
Category
Politics
Publication date

Lavrov unexpectedly lashed out with accusations against Bashar Assad

Assad comes under fire from Lavrov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, suddenly began to complain that Syrian dictator Bashar Assad was unable to cope with his duties.

Points of attention

  • Lavrov began to criticize Assad for his incompetence and inability to address the basic needs of the population.
  • Syrian opposition forces are demanding that Putin withdraw Russian troops from the country.
  • The European Union authorities have already joined these demands.

Assad comes under fire from Lavrov

According to the odious Russian diplomat, Assad was overthrown in a flash three weeks ago due to his incompetence.

We can already say that one of the reasons for the degradation of the situation was the inability of the former leadership to meet the basic needs of the population in the context of a protracted civil conflict.

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov

Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Moreover, Putin's aide added that despite successes in the fight against terrorism "with the participation of the Russian Aerospace Forces," the lives of Syrians have not changed for the better.

The most interesting thing is that Lavrov ended up blaming the US for everything.

The Russian diplomat began to cynically lie that it was the United States that "occupied the most resource-rich northeastern region of Syria" and pressured Damascus with sanctions.

Syria's new government wants Russia to withdraw all its troops

Syria's opposition forces, which recently overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad, are demanding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completely withdraw his military contingent from the country.

First of all, we are talking about the bases in Hmeimim and Tartus, and the deadline is set for February 20, 2025.

Recently, Ukrainian intelligence reported that some of the Russian occupiers were stranded in the open sea due to the breakdown of the cargo ship Sparta, which was used to evacuate equipment and weapons from Syria.

The Sparta suffered a technical failure while underway — a fuel pipe to the main engine failed. The crew is trying to fix the problem, but the ship is currently drifting in the open sea near Portugal.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, and some European Union leaders have also begun to push for Syria to be freed from the Russian military presence.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Assad lied to his henchmen about Russian military aid before fleeing Syria
Assad
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Mass grave of Assad regime victims discovered near Damascus
Syria
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Assad regime supporters kill 14 police officers in Syria
Assad regime supporters kill 14 police officers in Syria

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?