The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, suddenly began to complain that Syrian dictator Bashar Assad was unable to cope with his duties.
Points of attention
- Lavrov began to criticize Assad for his incompetence and inability to address the basic needs of the population.
- Syrian opposition forces are demanding that Putin withdraw Russian troops from the country.
- The European Union authorities have already joined these demands.
Assad comes under fire from Lavrov
According to the odious Russian diplomat, Assad was overthrown in a flash three weeks ago due to his incompetence.
Moreover, Putin's aide added that despite successes in the fight against terrorism "with the participation of the Russian Aerospace Forces," the lives of Syrians have not changed for the better.
The most interesting thing is that Lavrov ended up blaming the US for everything.
The Russian diplomat began to cynically lie that it was the United States that "occupied the most resource-rich northeastern region of Syria" and pressured Damascus with sanctions.
Syria's new government wants Russia to withdraw all its troops
Syria's opposition forces, which recently overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad, are demanding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completely withdraw his military contingent from the country.
First of all, we are talking about the bases in Hmeimim and Tartus, and the deadline is set for February 20, 2025.
Recently, Ukrainian intelligence reported that some of the Russian occupiers were stranded in the open sea due to the breakdown of the cargo ship Sparta, which was used to evacuate equipment and weapons from Syria.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, and some European Union leaders have also begun to push for Syria to be freed from the Russian military presence.
