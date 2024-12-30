The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, suddenly began to complain that Syrian dictator Bashar Assad was unable to cope with his duties.

Assad comes under fire from Lavrov

According to the odious Russian diplomat, Assad was overthrown in a flash three weeks ago due to his incompetence.

We can already say that one of the reasons for the degradation of the situation was the inability of the former leadership to meet the basic needs of the population in the context of a protracted civil conflict. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Moreover, Putin's aide added that despite successes in the fight against terrorism "with the participation of the Russian Aerospace Forces," the lives of Syrians have not changed for the better.

The most interesting thing is that Lavrov ended up blaming the US for everything.

The Russian diplomat began to cynically lie that it was the United States that "occupied the most resource-rich northeastern region of Syria" and pressured Damascus with sanctions.

Syria's new government wants Russia to withdraw all its troops

Syria's opposition forces, which recently overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad, are demanding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completely withdraw his military contingent from the country.

First of all, we are talking about the bases in Hmeimim and Tartus, and the deadline is set for February 20, 2025.

Recently, Ukrainian intelligence reported that some of the Russian occupiers were stranded in the open sea due to the breakdown of the cargo ship Sparta, which was used to evacuate equipment and weapons from Syria.

The Sparta suffered a technical failure while underway — a fuel pipe to the main engine failed. The crew is trying to fix the problem, but the ship is currently drifting in the open sea near Portugal. Share

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, and some European Union leaders have also begun to push for Syria to be freed from the Russian military presence.